Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
KUTV
State office building burglary suspect arrested again for thefts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A burglary suspect has been arrested just weeks after he was released from jail for multiple burglary cases, including one involving the Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was safely arrested again on Sunday. Police said they were dispatched to a parking garage...
KUTV
Assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at apartment complex in Bluffdale
BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — An officer-involved shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Bluffdale on Saturday. Officials responded to the area of 750 West and Plymouth Rock Lane at the Beacon Hill Apartments, where crime scene tape secured the area. AnnElise Harrison, a spokesperson with Saratoga Springs who provides...
KUTV
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after disagreement leads to shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Crime scene tape is up and several lanes of 3500 South, under the I-215 overpass are still blocked off after a disagreement lead to a shooting in West Valley. Police say it was just before 8 p.m. when two drivers got in some...
KUTV
No injuries after 60 mph winds blow over semi truck in southern Utah
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Winds blowing 60 miles per hour knocked over a semi truck just north of Cedar City as a High Wind Warning was in effect for the area. The warning applied to Beaver, Iron and Tooele counties on Sunday through 8 p.m. Trooper Tucker with...
KUTV
AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old taken after stabbing incident; suspect at large
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 4-year-old child for whom an AMBER Alert was issued Friday night has been found safe, according to the Unified Police Department. The young girl was abducted by Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, after he stabbed the girl's aunt near Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Road in Midvale, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.
KUTV
80-year-old West Valley City woman, pet cats, die in overnight house fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One woman is dead after a fire was discovered burning at a West Valley City home just after 1 a.m. Friday, according to authorities. The West Valley City Fire Department confirmed Friday morning that crews responded to a home in the area of 3400 South and 3600 West that was filled with smoke.
KUTV
Tooele SWAT incident began when shots were fired while police responded to lewdness report
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — An hours-long SWAT standoff, where the suspect allegedly fired off approximately 20 shots in an hour-and-a-half's time, began as officers were responding to a report of lewdness, according to booking documents filed in the suspect's arrest. Police responded to a home in the area of...
KUTV
Clearfield man arrested, accused of taking video of children in home bathroom
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in custody after he was accused of taking video of children as they used the restroom. Police booked Richard Curtis Baker into the Davis County Jail on Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism. Investigators said Baker, who lived in...
KUTV
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
KUTV
Sandy police arrest 7 suspects in porch thefts
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Sandy City Police Department arrested seven people accused of stealing packages off of front porches. The investigation started after police saw several posts, in a short period of time, from residents on social media, so they set out to locate the suspect’s vehicle.
KUTV
K-9s search East High after possible bomb threat; students evacuated to nearby location
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police determined there was no danger at East High School in Salt Lake City after a possible bomb threat led to a search of the school. Students were evacuated early Friday afternoon in response to the threat, according to police. Per the school's emergency...
KUTV
Family, friends of two Hunter High teens killed speak out after suspect pleads guilty
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family at a downtown vigil voiced their anger from this week's sentencing for a Hunter High School teen who shot and killed two fellow students in January. Around 50 to 70 people gathered outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office....
KUTV
Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
KUTV
Celebrate Christmas on the high seas
KUTV — You can get festive with the whole family this holiday season at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Elora spoke with Zoe about what we can expect and when we can see Santa. For tickets and information check out thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to...
KUTV
Cox wants $150 million for affordable housing, homebuyer grants, other programs
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — As Gov. Spencer Cox unveiled his wish list Friday for the upcoming state budget, he stood on a street in South Jordan’s Daybreak community and took aim at one of the biggest problems facing the state – housing. “We will not stand...
KUTV
Pili's 28 points power No. 15 Utah women past BYU, 76-59
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah to a 76-59 win over in-state rival BYU on Saturday night in the 110th meeting between the schools. Utah now leads the all-time series, 69-42. The...
KUTV
College Football Panel on upcoming Bowl Games
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In this bowl edition of the college football panel, the guys tell you why they think Utah will beat Penn State in the Rose Bowl, why they are thrilled Utah State is in a bowl and why although they are disappointed in BYU's bowl game, they are thrilled Jay Hill is moving to Provo.
