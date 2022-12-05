ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

KUTV

State office building burglary suspect arrested again for thefts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A burglary suspect has been arrested just weeks after he was released from jail for multiple burglary cases, including one involving the Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was safely arrested again on Sunday. Police said they were dispatched to a parking garage...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

AMBER Alert canceled for 4-year-old taken after stabbing incident; suspect at large

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A 4-year-old child for whom an AMBER Alert was issued Friday night has been found safe, according to the Unified Police Department. The young girl was abducted by Jonathan Moises Wuanloxten Hidalgo, 20, after he stabbed the girl's aunt near Bingham Junction Blvd. and Tuscany View Road in Midvale, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.
MIDVALE, UT
KUTV

Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KUTV

Sandy police arrest 7 suspects in porch thefts

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Sandy City Police Department arrested seven people accused of stealing packages off of front porches. The investigation started after police saw several posts, in a short period of time, from residents on social media, so they set out to locate the suspect’s vehicle.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Bandstand on U of U campus points to Utah's Black history

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One landmark you have probably seen but did not know had anything to do with Black history sits right on the University of Utah’s campus. A bandstand near the corner of Fort Douglas Boulevard and Potter Street represents a bit of Utah’s Black history.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Celebrate Christmas on the high seas

KUTV — You can get festive with the whole family this holiday season at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Elora spoke with Zoe about what we can expect and when we can see Santa. For tickets and information check out thelivingplanet.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to...
DRAPER, UT
KUTV

Pili's 28 points power No. 15 Utah women past BYU, 76-59

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alissa Pili hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor and scored 28 points to lead No. 15 Utah to a 76-59 win over in-state rival BYU on Saturday night in the 110th meeting between the schools. Utah now leads the all-time series, 69-42. The...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

College Football Panel on upcoming Bowl Games

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In this bowl edition of the college football panel, the guys tell you why they think Utah will beat Penn State in the Rose Bowl, why they are thrilled Utah State is in a bowl and why although they are disappointed in BYU's bowl game, they are thrilled Jay Hill is moving to Provo.
PROVO, UT

