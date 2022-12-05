Read full article on original website
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A warrant was issued for a Biden administration official accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid Airport over the summer. A warrant was issued for Samuel Brinton on Dec. 8 for a charge of grand larceny, with value of the item between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court records. Brinton serves as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy. Brinton is non-binary and is also an LGBTQ+ activist.
Las Vegas police say 2 shot, killed after allegedly trying to steal AR-15 in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning in which two people were killed. According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Craig Road. Police said in a briefing that...
2 with minor injuries after crash involving school bus in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say two juveniles suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Henderson. According to police, the crash occurred near the IR 215 and Windmill eastbound off ramp. Nevada State Police said the driver of the Acura failed...
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big change coming to Nevada when it comes to traffic tickets for minor offenses. Starting January 1, 2023, they will no longer be criminalized meaning people will no longer be taken to jail for not paying. All pending warrants on minor traffic violations will be canceled.
Southern Nevada family endures RSV scare as baby, four-year-old and mother end up in hospital
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Southern Nevada mother is speaking out about her family’s health battle against RSV, as the virus sent her four-month-old baby to the hospital for days, and she and her son had to eventually be checked in as well. Ashley Salamone’s family lives in...
Dinner with dignity, at least 100 holiday meals served to the homeless in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During the season of giving, businesses and organizations came together to provide holiday meals and entertainment to the homeless and disadvantaged. For the second year in a row, Advanced Aesthetics – The Med Spa and Hankins Sohn Plastic Surgery teamed up with Friends in the Desert Foundation for this Christmas dinner event.
Candy Cane House benefitting HopeLink of Southern Nevada returns to Henderson
HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Victors Cardenas and his husband Joey Cardona will showcase their private residence as the “Candy Cane House,” a holiday-themed walk-through event in Henderson. The holiday experience is free to the community, but the couple is strongly encouraging donations to benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada and their mission to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope.
New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Alzheimer’s disease can be emotionally and physically draining for patients as well as those caring for someone with the disease. That is why the Cleveland Clinic Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas is taking part in a trial for a promising new drug that aims to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms and they need your help.
Gilcrease Orchard offering wagon rides, visits with Santa in northwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will open for two weekends this month for holiday-themed events. According to Gilcrease, the orchard will feature wagon rides and photos with Santa this weekend and next. The orchard...
Medical director of UMC Children’s Hospital weighs in on RSV surge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RSV and other respiratory viruses spreading this winter season are hitting our youngest population hard, an ICU Physician and Medical Director of UMC Children’s Hospital doesn’t want parents to panic, but to be cautious. Dr. Meena Vohra said the last month has been...
10 Las Vegas restaurants make OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - OpenTable has once again revealed its annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America. This year, 10 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley were ranked among the best in the country, according to the list. OpenTable says that in order to determine its list,...
Forecast Outlook-12/11/22
A significant winter weather system is heading our way and will arrive in Las Vegas by noon Sunday. This system is a triple threat bringing mountain snow, valley rain and gusty winds. The timeline on this storm. Expect rain to begin around noon and push east throughout the afternoon. Wind...
