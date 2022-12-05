ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Comments / 2

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A warrant was issued for a Biden administration official accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid Airport over the summer. A warrant was issued for Samuel Brinton on Dec. 8 for a charge of grand larceny, with value of the item between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court records. Brinton serves as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy. Brinton is non-binary and is also an LGBTQ+ activist.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 with minor injuries after crash involving school bus in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police say two juveniles suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Henderson. According to police, the crash occurred near the IR 215 and Windmill eastbound off ramp. Nevada State Police said the driver of the Acura failed...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Candy Cane House benefitting HopeLink of Southern Nevada returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) - For the third year, Victors Cardenas and his husband Joey Cardona will showcase their private residence as the “Candy Cane House,” a holiday-themed walk-through event in Henderson. The holiday experience is free to the community, but the couple is strongly encouraging donations to benefit HopeLink of Southern Nevada and their mission to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Alzheimer’s disease can be emotionally and physically draining for patients as well as those caring for someone with the disease. That is why the Cleveland Clinic Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas is taking part in a trial for a promising new drug that aims to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms and they need your help.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Medical director of UMC Children’s Hospital weighs in on RSV surge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - RSV and other respiratory viruses spreading this winter season are hitting our youngest population hard, an ICU Physician and Medical Director of UMC Children’s Hospital doesn’t want parents to panic, but to be cautious. Dr. Meena Vohra said the last month has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

10 Las Vegas restaurants make OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - OpenTable has once again revealed its annual list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America. This year, 10 restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley were ranked among the best in the country, according to the list. OpenTable says that in order to determine its list,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook-12/11/22

A significant winter weather system is heading our way and will arrive in Las Vegas by noon Sunday. This system is a triple threat bringing mountain snow, valley rain and gusty winds. The timeline on this storm. Expect rain to begin around noon and push east throughout the afternoon. Wind...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy