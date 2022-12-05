LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Alzheimer’s disease can be emotionally and physically draining for patients as well as those caring for someone with the disease. That is why the Cleveland Clinic Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas is taking part in a trial for a promising new drug that aims to delay the onset of Alzheimer’s symptoms and they need your help.

