Kempner, TX

Comments / 12

Samantha Rose
6d ago

Who pays a $70 water bill ? Ours is over $100 a month . We don't water our grass , no pool , no sprinkler system , one bathroom .

CerealKiller
5d ago

Copperas Cove water is higher than Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg combined. I've lived all over the place growing up military and marrying a soldier and nowhere comes close to the cost of Cove! It's ridiculous

Thomas Lankford
5d ago

The water is not even very good. 45 goes to debt collection? Maybe I’d the water bills were more in line with the rest of the state they wouldn’t need to have so much debt collection? Also, $225.00 fee to start service.

