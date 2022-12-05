Read full article on original website
Related
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Written Off Television After Attack On WWE RAW
Matt Riddle and Elias were set to face off against The Usos last night on Monday Night RAW for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, before the show could begin, The Bloodline attacked Elias, taking him out of the match. Then Riddle was able to find a last minute partner in Kevin Owens.
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Austin Theory Apologized After Match On WWE Raw
Austin Theory was reportedly "very apologetic" in the backstage area for botching a top rope hurricanrana spot during his Unites States Championship defense against Mustafa Ali on this week's "WWE Raw" in Washington, D.C. According to Fightful Select, "there was no heat" between Theory and Ali for the mistimed spot,...
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Lounges On A Tailgate In Revealing Top & Daisy Dukes
Lacey Evans made her NXT debut in 2016 when she participated in a battle royale. Since her debut on NXT, Lacey Evans has featured consistently on WWE programming and was involved in some decent storylines. Her hard work in NXT earned her a call-up to the main roster in 2019....
wrestlingrumors.net
Current Wrestling Star Announces He Is Battling Cancer
That’s terrible. Wrestlers have all kinds problems to deal with on a day to day basis and you never know how things are going to go with their careers. At the same time, there are other issues that can come up outside of the ring which can be far more devastating. Now a young star has revealed a horrible situation, but things might already be taking a step in the right direction.
wrestlinginc.com
Rumored Bray Wyatt Stable Members Spotted In Crowd During WWE NXT
Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous were spotted sitting in the crowd during the 12/6 episode of "WWE NXT." According to PWInsider, the former ROH stars are presently in Orlando, Florida as part of the ongoing WWE Performance Center tryouts. As noted earlier, former NWA and AEW star Kylie Rae and former MLW star KC Navarro are also participating in the tryouts that will continue through the end of the week.
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Character Change Coming To WWE Raw?
In the main event of tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw, a massive character change continued to be teased. With an earlier three way match granting Bayley entry into a number one contender’s match next week on WWE Raw, there was another in the main event. Another...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Teases The Judgment Day Invading WWE SmackDown
Things have not been the same in the Mysterio household since WWE Clash at the Castle in September when Dominik turned on his father Rey. Dominik aligned with The Judgment Day and has since begun an on-screen romantic relationship with Rhea Ripley. Following the betrayal, Triple H allowed Rey to move from "Raw" to "SmackDown" to avoid further conflict. Unfortunately, that didn't stop the new couple when they invaded the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner, and it may not stop them from invading the blue brand either.
411mania.com
Various News: Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE Raw, Synopsis for Tonight’s Tales From the Territories
– Fans on social media took note of Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike on Raw, formerly the signature move of his late uncle, Umaga. The anniversary of Umaga’s passing was the day before. – A new episode of Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV at...
itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre Legitimately Injured
On December 5th Drew McIntyre announced that he would be unable to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. In a post on social media the Scottish Warrior said that he was “medically disqualified” from competing. McIntyre had been due to team with Sheamus to take...
nodq.com
WWE star teases a character change/makeover heading into 2023
As seen during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match. Bayley will face Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW to determine Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the RAW women’s title. Following her loss, Asuka started...
wrestletalk.com
The Bloodline Pay Tribute To Umaga On WWE Raw
Tonight’s WWE Raw featured a tribute by one member of the Bloodline to a wrestling legend and fellow famed Anoa’i family member, Umaga. With recent 13th anniversary of the untimely passing of Umaga at just age 36, a member of the WWE faction the Bloodline has adopted a finisher in tribute on tonight’s WWE Raw.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Main Roster Stars Moving To NXT Long Term?
Shawn Michaels has commented on the possibility of WWE main roster stars possibly moving to NXT long term. On Tuesday’s December 6 edition of WWE NXT, New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made a surprise appearance to confront NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Kingston and Woods went on to challenge the champions to a title bout this Saturday, December 10 at NXT Deadline.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Set To Return To MLW
A former WWE star is set to make their debut in MLW. John Morrison was released from WWE in November 2021. Since then, the former Intercontinental Champion has appeared for AEW, AAA and various independent promotions. Major League Wrestling announced today that former WWE star John Morrison will make his...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes NXT In-Ring Debut
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) featured an in-ring debut of an NXT star new to the brand. While already having a fierce presence in NXT UK, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut taking on Thea Hail from Chase University. In the end, Dawn was successful in her initial...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
wrestletalk.com
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal Winner Crowned On AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite (December 7) kicked off with the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The winner of the Battle Royal will earn a match with AEW World Champion MJF, the current holder of the Diamond Ring, at a later date. Ricky Starks, Jack Perry, Orange Cassidy, Kip Sabian,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Addresses Upcoming Retirement Match
A WWE star has addressed their upcoming retirement match. As previously mentioned, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble announced that he would make his return to the ring on a WWE live event in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia this Sunday, December 11. This bout will mark Noble’s first...
Comments / 0