itrwrestling.com
Drew McIntyre’s WWE SmackDown Replacement Revealed
While Drew McIntyre was absent from the December 2nd episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced on that show that he would be teaming with Sheamus on December 12th to take on The Usos in a match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. However, Drew McIntyre took to social...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 12/5/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the standard video package. We’re now live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.
wrestletalk.com
Another Big Character Change Coming To WWE Raw?
In the main event of tonight’s edition (December 5) of WWE Raw, a massive character change continued to be teased. With an earlier three way match granting Bayley entry into a number one contender’s match next week on WWE Raw, there was another in the main event. Another...
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star ‘Wanted To Wrestle’, Still Pulled From Match
It has been revealed that Drew McIntyre wanted to wrestle in the scheduled championship match which he has been medically disqualified from. The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship during the December 5 episode of Raw against Kevin Owens (who replaced Elias) and Matt Riddle. The winners...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H’s Next WWE Signing Revealed?
Triple H has made many signings for WWE since he took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July. While most of the recent WWE signings have been names that were previously let go from the company, there has been interest in some independent wrestling stars from the company. Well,...
nodq.com
Update on Drew McIntyre being “disqualified to compete” by WWE
As previously noted, Drew McIntyre was pulled from the December 9th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown after being “disqualified to compete” in the unified tag team titles match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed that McIntyre is dealing with an injury but shouldn’t be out of action for long…
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
wrestletalk.com
Replacement Named For WWE Championship Match Changed Due To Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (December 5) an announcement regarding a match on this week’s SmackDown on Friday. While we brought the story earlier of the Tag Team Championship match scheduled for Friday night’s SmackDown being changed, now a replacement has been named as the match will go on!
Injury update on WWE's Drew McIntyre
The injury issue McIntyre is dealing with isn't expected to be a long-term thing.
wrestletalk.com
Surprise Championship Match Set For AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a surprise championship match for this week’s (December 9) episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s pre-ROH Final Battle media call, Tony Khan addressed last week’s record low AEW Rampage rating. He then said to expect some ‘big cards’ for the show in the coming...
itrwrestling.com
Road Dogg Recalls Backstage Regrets Over Not Having Brock Lesnar Match Main Event Survivor Series
While and lot of time and energy goes into choosing main events and selecting the match order on major cards, sometimes WWE gets it wrong. According to Road Dogg this once led Brock Lesnar being relegated down the card at Survivor Series. Survivor Series 2017 was headlined by a traditional...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says Company Is ‘Sick And Dying’
One AEW star has described the company as being “sick and dying”. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (December 7) a foreboding warning from the House of Black as Malakai Black says that the company is “sick and dying.”. In a dark vignette featuring all of the members...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Addresses Crowd After Raw Goes Off Air
Becky Lynch addressed the crowd when last night’s December 5 edition of WWE Raw wrapped up and went off the air. A fan caught the moment at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and shared the footage. In the clip, Lynch thanks the fans for supporting her. She...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Admits Injury ‘Still Isn’t Feeling Right’ Despite Return
Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has admitted that her injury ‘still isn’t feeling right’ despite returning to WWE. The Man was out of action after suffering a separated shoulder during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July. Lynch returned to WWE TV during...
wrestletalk.com
Former ROH Stars At WWE Tryout
UPDATE – PWInsider is reporting that Dutch and Vincent are partaking in the WWE Performance Center tryouts this week. Two new WWE signings appear to have been revealed during tonight’s December 6 episode of NXT on the USA Network. Spotted in the crowd during the show were former...
wrestletalk.com
Details Of AEW Star’s Contract Revealed
AEW officially announced that Renee Paquette was All Elite during their debut show in Canada on October 12. Since then, Renee has taken part in many interview segments with the company, including most recently with the Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society. Renee recently spoke to Richard Deitsch on...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes NXT In-Ring Debut
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) featured an in-ring debut of an NXT star new to the brand. While already having a fierce presence in NXT UK, Isla Dawn made her NXT debut taking on Thea Hail from Chase University. In the end, Dawn was successful in her initial...
wrestletalk.com
Winners Of ‘Wildcard’ Qualifiers For NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Revealed
Tonight’s edition of NXT (December 6) will see the developmental brand get wild as there are set to be two big wildcard matches. Settling the question of who will be the fifth entrant in both the inaugural edition of both the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star ‘Very Apologetic’ After Botch During Raw
A backstage update has been provided on the botched spot from WWE Raw. On the December 5 edition of Raw, United States Champion Austin Theory defended his title against Mustafa Ali. During their bout, there was a botched spot on a top rope frankensteiner by Ali on Theory. Fightful Select...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Feels Like There Were Plans For Him In NXT, But It All Worked Out
A WWE star feels like there were plans for him in NXT, but it all worked out. At NXT Halloween Havoc 2021, Solo Sikoa made his WWE debut and quickly became a popular star for the brand. In September, Sikoa made the jump to the main roster by making his...
