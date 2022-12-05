Read full article on original website
5 Things California: Health data sharing agreement, Population Health Management, Medicare Med-Cal Plans
I hope you’re gearing up for a great holiday season!. In today’s edition of “5 Things,” you’ll find information about California’s new, first-of-its kind Data Sharing Agreement, the large-scale Medi-Cal Population Health Management program slated for January, and how dually eligible Californians can be more effectively served through DHCS’s upcoming Medicare Medi-Cal Plans.
Newsom allocates $480.5 million in grants to address youth behavioral health
Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that $480.5 million in grants will go towards mental and behavioral health for youth. The grants will support 54 projects across the state of California to improve the mental and behavioral health infrastructure, including expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians.
Q&A: UH Manoa’s NHCOE principal investigator says grant funds will help Native Hawaiians pursue health-related careers
The Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence (NHCOE), at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), was recently awarded a $3.4 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. Funds will support Native Hawaiians pursue careers in medicine and other health professions through education, research, and community-based initiatives.
What They’re Watching: Becky Cienki, Michigan Health Endowment Fund
In this edition of “What They’re Watching,” Michigan Health Endowment Fund’s Behavioral Health Director Becky Cienki discusses her priority areas of nutrition, behavioral health, and healthy aging. The Fund provides policy guidance and funding to improve healthcare for the state’s underserved populations. In 2021, the...
Texas DSHS prioritizes healthcare access in rural border communities in policy recommendations to 2023 legislature
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released its 5-year plan on healthcare services for executive and legislative consideration last month, which focused one of its many recommendations on improving healthcare access in rural border counties. The Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC) focused on factors that affect health equity...
Oregon House Interim Committee on Health Care members vote to introduce several health-related bills
Oregon lawmakers voted to introduce several health-related legislative concepts as bills during the upcoming session during a House Interim Committee on Health Care meeting on Wednesday. Committee members voted to introduce Legislative Concept (LC) 929, LC 1496, LC 1498, LC 1605, and LC 2857 as bills during the meeting. Specific...
5 Things Michigan: Upcoming BH integration work, Becky Cienki, ‘No fault’ reform
I’m happy to introduce our new Reporter covering Michigan, James Sklar! James is based in Lansing and has a seasoned background in policy advocacy and law. You’ll be seeing his byline more as he continues his coverage for us in Michigan. Welcome, James! We are so thrilled to have you joining us.
