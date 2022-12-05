ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
stateofreform.com

5 Things California: Health data sharing agreement, Population Health Management, Medicare Med-Cal Plans

I hope you’re gearing up for a great holiday season!. In today’s edition of “5 Things,” you’ll find information about California’s new, first-of-its kind Data Sharing Agreement, the large-scale Medi-Cal Population Health Management program slated for January, and how dually eligible Californians can be more effectively served through DHCS’s upcoming Medicare Medi-Cal Plans.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

Newsom allocates $480.5 million in grants to address youth behavioral health

Governor Gavin Newsom announced this week that $480.5 million in grants will go towards mental and behavioral health for youth. The grants will support 54 projects across the state of California to improve the mental and behavioral health infrastructure, including expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
stateofreform.com

Q&A: UH Manoa’s NHCOE principal investigator says grant funds will help Native Hawaiians pursue health-related careers

The Native Hawaiian Center of Excellence (NHCOE), at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), was recently awarded a $3.4 million grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration. Funds will support Native Hawaiians pursue careers in medicine and other health professions through education, research, and community-based initiatives.
HONOLULU, HI
stateofreform.com

What They’re Watching: Becky Cienki, Michigan Health Endowment Fund

In this edition of “What They’re Watching,” Michigan Health Endowment Fund’s Behavioral Health Director Becky Cienki discusses her priority areas of nutrition, behavioral health, and healthy aging. The Fund provides policy guidance and funding to improve healthcare for the state’s underserved populations. In 2021, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
stateofreform.com

Texas DSHS prioritizes healthcare access in rural border communities in policy recommendations to 2023 legislature

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released its 5-year plan on healthcare services for executive and legislative consideration last month, which focused one of its many recommendations on improving healthcare access in rural border counties. The Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC) focused on factors that affect health equity...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy