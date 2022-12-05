Injuries are beginning to take a toll on the Hawks' starting unit. In the first quarter of a loss to the Knicks on Dec. 7, Dejounte Murray went down with an apparent ankle injury that would end his night less than four minutes into the game. Murray joins a growing list of injured Hawks that already includes two key starters in John Collins and De'Andre Hunter, while Trae Young has dealt with a shoulder ailment that has him in and out of the lineup.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO