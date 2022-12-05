ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is Dejounte Murray out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Hawks star

Injuries are beginning to take a toll on the Hawks' starting unit. In the first quarter of a loss to the Knicks on Dec. 7, Dejounte Murray went down with an apparent ankle injury that would end his night less than four minutes into the game. Murray joins a growing list of injured Hawks that already includes two key starters in John Collins and De'Andre Hunter, while Trae Young has dealt with a shoulder ailment that has him in and out of the lineup.
ATLANTA, GA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins on Brittney Griner: 'To have our sister back is super important'

The Memphis Grizzlies have strongly supported Brittney Griner while the Phoenix Mercury All-Star center was detained in Russia. It continued Friday after she landed in the United States following her release from a Russian penal colony a day earlier. During pregame availability, coach Taylor Jenkins said the team was ecstatic when they heard news of Griner's release on Thursday and addressed it further in a private team conversation. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. wore black hoodies...
MEMPHIS, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game

It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Josh Green has 'superstar' talent, says Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: 'He's gonna make a lot of money'

It is often said that hard work pays off. For Mavericks guard Josh Green, the saying could soon hold true in a very literal sense. In his third NBA season with Dallas, Green is beginning to star in his role, and many have taken notice. Among those to rave about Green's game is Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, who is already advocating for the Aussie to earn a big payday.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Jayson Tatum says Celtics hot start means nothing if 'we don't hang a banner'

The Boston Celtics are flying, with Jayson Tatum leading the charge among the favorites for MVP. Holding the best record in the league at 21-5, Boston is the early frontrunner, and coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, a 125-98 road victory over the Phoenix Suns, they're not getting carried away just yet.
BOSTON, MA

