Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Kenny Smith hilariously shoves Shaquille O'Neal into Christmas tree during TNT's coverage of Lakers vs. Cavs
The "Inside the NBA" crew is feeling festive during the holiday season, but no one is more festive right now than Shaquille O'Neal after the Hall of Famer became one with a Christmas tree during Tuesday night's broadcast. Kenny Smith chased O'Neal down and shoved him into the set's huge...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Dejounte Murray out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Hawks star
Injuries are beginning to take a toll on the Hawks' starting unit. In the first quarter of a loss to the Knicks on Dec. 7, Dejounte Murray went down with an apparent ankle injury that would end his night less than four minutes into the game. Murray joins a growing list of injured Hawks that already includes two key starters in John Collins and De'Andre Hunter, while Trae Young has dealt with a shoulder ailment that has him in and out of the lineup.
Memphis Grizzlies' Taylor Jenkins on Brittney Griner: 'To have our sister back is super important'
The Memphis Grizzlies have strongly supported Brittney Griner while the Phoenix Mercury All-Star center was detained in Russia. It continued Friday after she landed in the United States following her release from a Russian penal colony a day earlier. During pregame availability, coach Taylor Jenkins said the team was ecstatic when they heard news of Griner's release on Thursday and addressed it further in a private team conversation. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. wore black hoodies...
ng-sportingnews.com
The Luke Kornet contest, explained: Does Celtics center's eclipse technique on defense actually work?
Call it "The Kornet Contest," as Celtics announcer Brian Scalabrine does, or "The Eclipse," as Luke Kornet has named it. Whatever the move goes by, it is instantly recognizable. Kornet, the backup center for the Celtics, has become a viral sensation for his trademark defensive maneuver. Dating back to last...
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Luka Doncic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Start time, TV channel, live stream for Mavericks vs. Bucks Friday NBA game
It doesn't get much better than a head-to-head meeting between Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. On Friday night, Doncic and the Mavericks host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for the second and final meeting of the two superstars this season. When they met on Nov. 27, Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes to lift Milwaukee to a nine-point win.
ng-sportingnews.com
P.J. Tucker has given 76ers nothing on offense, so why is Doc Rivers still standing by him?
When the 76ers signed P.J. Tucker to a three-year, $33 million deal during the 2022 offseason, they knew exactly what they were getting. He was expected to bring defensive intensity, tremendous leadership and toughness, something Joel Embiid previously pointed to as a team weakness. Philadelphia certainly didn't pencil in Tucker...
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Green has 'superstar' talent, says Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: 'He's gonna make a lot of money'
It is often said that hard work pays off. For Mavericks guard Josh Green, the saying could soon hold true in a very literal sense. In his third NBA season with Dallas, Green is beginning to star in his role, and many have taken notice. Among those to rave about Green's game is Dallas head coach Jason Kidd, who is already advocating for the Aussie to earn a big payday.
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Overtime Elite: Channel, live streams, schedule and results for basketball league featuring top NBA prospects
Overtime Elite is beginning to sweep mainstream basketball media in its second year as the newly established league puts its own spin on how the game is played. The developmental launching pad for top high school prospects is starting to flourish, giving fans a unique way to consume the game of basketball.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jayson Tatum says Celtics hot start means nothing if 'we don't hang a banner'
The Boston Celtics are flying, with Jayson Tatum leading the charge among the favorites for MVP. Holding the best record in the league at 21-5, Boston is the early frontrunner, and coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, a 125-98 road victory over the Phoenix Suns, they're not getting carried away just yet.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving hides swoosh on sneakers following termination of Nike contract
It's been a turbulent few weeks for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who delivered his best game since returning from suspension, torching the Charlotte Hornets for 33 points in their 122-116 win at Barclays Center. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME ON NBA LEAGUE PASS: U.S. and U.K. Irving, who...
ng-sportingnews.com
Lakers vs. Cavaliers score, results: LeBron James' return to Cleveland spoiled by Donovan Mitchell's 43-point explosion
There were MVP chants at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland for LeBron James' return, but they weren't for the player you would think. Donovan Mitchell stole the spotlight on James' homecoming, exploding for 43 points to lead the Cavaliers past the surging Lakers. Los Angeles went into this contest with...
ng-sportingnews.com
A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Chris Paul & other stars celebrate Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison
After spending nearly 10 months detained in Russia, Brittney Griner has been freed and is returning to the United States. On Thursday, Dec. 8, President Joe Biden confirmed the news, adding that he has spoken with Griner, who is safe and on her way home. Griner's detainment began in February...
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James weighs in on Brittney Griner's release from prison: 'A great day for us as Americans'
WNBA star Brittney Griner was officially released from a Russian prison on Thursday, making her return to the United States. After nearly 10 months of being detained, Griner was freed in a prisoner swap involving arms dealer Viktor Bout, news which was confirmed by President Joe Biden, adding he spoke with Griner as she made her way home.
Comments / 0