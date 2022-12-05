Read full article on original website
Related
Major AEW Stars Announced For ‘Very Rare’ Non-AEW Appearance
Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have been announced for their ‘first signing in years’. The Bucks, alongside Elite partner Kenny Omega, were suspended from AEW following the AEW All Out media scrum and the situations surrounding it. All three...
AEW Stars Suspended Following ROH Final Battle
Two AEW stars have been ‘suspended’ by the company following last night’s (December 10) ROH Final Battle event. On the show, current AEW star and former ROH World Champion Rush teamed alongside Dralistico to face AR Fox and Blake Christian. Controversy surrounded the finish of the match,...
AEW Star Shares Creative Details Behind Highly Praised AEW Promo
Ricky Starks has detailed the creative process behind his recent promo with MJF. During the December 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Ricky Starks exchanged words during an in-ring segment. The promo was been praised by fans and critics alike, with one WWE Hall of Famer comparing it to...
Trent Seven Status Revealed After AEW & ROH Appearances
An update has emerged on former WWE NXT star Trent Seven’s status, following his recent appearances for AEW and ROH. Seven made his AEW debut on the December 9 edition of Rampage, unsuccessfully challenging for Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Championship. The former NXT Tag Team Champion also made an...
7 Ways Tony Khan Could Book Sasha Banks’ AEW Debut
So it seems as though Boss Time may indeed be over in WWE. Sasha Banks is reportedly not expected to return to the company, amid rumours of her appearing at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. This has led to the obvious speculation that Sasha Banks could...
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
Update On Possible Sasha Banks NJPW Debut Match
An update has emerged on potential plans for Sasha Banks’ first match with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). As previously reported by PWInsider, ‘several sources close to the situation’ expect the former WWE Women’s Champion, real name Mercedes Varnado, to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. While...
LA Knight Calls Out Bray Wyatt But Gets Uncle Howdy Instead
On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown (December 9), LA Knight took to the ring to deliver his evidence against Bray Wyatt. Reviewing the video footage from his previous attacks, LA Knight continues to believe that Bray Wyatt’s “puppets” appearing in the background in the aftermath are proof.
Why Shawn Michaels Wants Bron Breakker To Stay In NXT Longer
Shawn Michaels commented on the potential call up for NXT Champion Bron Breakker to the main roster and he had thoughts. Speaking throughout the call like a justifiably proud parental figure, Michaels elaborated on why the remarkable potential of Bron Breakker can continue to be honed in NXT. Whereas other...
WWE Star Breaks Incredible Record
A WWE star has broken an incredible record during a history making match tonight at the premium live event, NXT Deadline. By capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside his New Day brother Xavier Woods, WWE star Kofi Kingston has broken an incredible record. Kingston is now a 15 time...
Former WWE Main Roster Star Addresses NXT Future
Apollo Crews has shared his thoughts on his move from the WWE main roster to NXT. Crews started out on the NXT roster, making his television debut for the brand in 2015. He was moved to the main roster in 2016 and had an eventful run, winning the US and Intercontinental titles during his Raw and SmackDown stints.
Reason Multiple Top WWE Stars Spotted In Los Angeles Revealed
Numerous top WWE stars have been spotted out and about around Los Angeles this week, find out what they’ve been up to in Hollywood!. According to a report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider states that per multiple sources, numerous WWE stars were in town to film a commercial for the WWE 2K video game series.
John Cena WWE Return Date Officially Revealed
As WWE enters the new year, and WrestleMania season is upon us, more and more big names that have been rumoured for the show will be making appearances on WWE television. One name who is reportedly set for WrestleMania is John Cena, who has only made one appearance for the company in the year 2022 to celebrate his 20 year anniversary.
Title Change Takes Place At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings
IMPACT Wrestling held it’s most recent television tapings last night (December 9). The tapings, titled Winter Warfare, are set to air on the next two weeks of television (December 15 & December 22). The tapings saw a title change, as well as the return to IMPACT of former ROH...
New WWE Signings Potentially Revealed, Plans For Reality Show
Details on plans for a new WWE reality show featuring new signings have possibly been revealed, ahead of two stars’ potential returns. Since Triple H took over creative in July, a number of WWE stars have returned to the company, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Johnny Gargano and most recently Tegan Nox.
Watch The Full Uncut Version Of Last Night’s Must-See IMPACT Wrestling Main Event
The wrestling world has been buzzing about the main event of last night’s (December 8) episode of IMPACT Wrestling. The match saw IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander take on Speedball Mike Bailey. The match lasted for a full hour, but was interrupted by commercial breaks during the initial broadcast...
WWE Star Returns To NXT In January
Announced during tonight’s NXT premium live event Deadline, the next NXT special event to kick off the new year. During tonight’s NXT premium live event, a vignette aired featuring a mystery woman although eagle eyed fans will know exactly who this was!. Despite the vignette not featuring her...
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On William Regal In ROH Final Battle Media Scrum
On the heels of his Ring of Honor World Championship win, Claudio Castagnoli has spoken out about William Regal departing AEW. Nick Hausman from Wrestling Inc asked Castagnoli about the future of the Blackpool Combat Club. Claudio Castagnoli responded:. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. His...
