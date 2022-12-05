Read full article on original website
‘Heartstopper’ Leads All Winners at 1st Annual Children’s & Family Emmys (FULL LIST)
Netflix’s “Heartstopper” scored four wins on Sunday at the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including one of the top prizes, for young teen series. Star Kit Connor also won, for lead performance, while Olivia Colman won for guest performance on the show, and Alice Oseman won for wiriting for a young teen program.
Netflix Orders ‘Doona!’, From ‘Crash Landing On You’ Director Lee Jung-hyo; Reveals 60% Of Global Members Watched K-Content In 2022
Netflix has commissioned Korean webtoon adaptation Doona!, to be directed by Crash Landing On You director Lee Jung-hyo, while revealing new figures on the global consumption of Korean content in 2022. Set to star Suzy and Yang Se-jong, Doona! is a coming-of-age story revolving around the romance between a K-pop star and an ordinary college student. Suzy is a former member of K-pop group, Miss A, and has recently starred in web series Start-Up, Anna and Uncontrollably Fond. Yang’s credits include Temperature Of Love, Still 17 and Dr. Romantic. Based on a popular Naver webtoon, Doona! is produced by Studio Dragon, Showrunners and...
Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms
After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards are set to announce nominations Monday
Hallmark made a holiday movie set at an SF newspaper, and we had to watch
There are plenty of silly errors, but the city sure looks pretty on TV.
Daniel Craig Says He Suggested James Bond’s Fate Following 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’
Don’t ask Daniel Craig to make any predictions about your life span. The former James Bond actor said he was already thinking of the death of his character shortly after he made his debut as 007 in 2006’s Casino Royale. In a new interview with the Sunday Times...
Review: Del Toro takes his 'Pinocchio' to very dark places
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let’s face it, “Pinocchio” has always been an odd choice for a children’s morality tale. Of course, lying is wrong. But that’s not the only message the story sends. Even the classic 1940 Disney version — lighter and more kid-friendly than the 1883 Collodi tale — still sends the message that if you’re not “good,” you don’t deserve to be human.
Box Office: Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Scores Biggest Arthouse Opening of the Year
A24’s “The Whale” scored at the box office in limited release, landing the biggest opening weekend of the year for an arthouse movie. The film, starring Brendan Fraser as an obese recluse who attempts to reconnect with his daughter, grossed $360,000 from just six theaters — translating to $60,000 per screen. Those ticket sales stand as the highest per-theater average of 2022, as well as the second-largest for a limited release since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other top-screen averages of the year belong to A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once ($50,000) and Searchlight’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” ($46,000).
