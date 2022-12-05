ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix has commissioned Korean webtoon adaptation Doona!, to be directed by Crash Landing On You director Lee Jung-hyo, while revealing new figures on the global consumption of Korean content in 2022.  Set to star Suzy and Yang Se-jong, Doona! is a coming-of-age story revolving around the romance between a K-pop star and an ordinary college student. Suzy is a former member of K-pop group, Miss A, and has recently starred in web series Start-Up, Anna and Uncontrollably Fond. Yang’s credits include Temperature Of Love, Still 17 and Dr. Romantic.  Based on a popular Naver webtoon, Doona! is produced by Studio Dragon, Showrunners and...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let’s face it, “Pinocchio” has always been an odd choice for a children’s morality tale. Of course, lying is wrong. But that’s not the only message the story sends. Even the classic 1940 Disney version — lighter and more kid-friendly than the 1883 Collodi tale — still sends the message that if you’re not “good,” you don’t deserve to be human.
A24’s “The Whale” scored at the box office in limited release, landing the biggest opening weekend of the year for an arthouse movie. The film, starring Brendan Fraser as an obese recluse who attempts to reconnect with his daughter, grossed $360,000 from just six theaters — translating to $60,000 per screen. Those ticket sales stand as the highest per-theater average of 2022, as well as the second-largest for a limited release since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other top-screen averages of the year belong to A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once ($50,000) and Searchlight’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” ($46,000).

