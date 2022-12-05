MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Hope you like gray because it'll be the color of choice through much of this week. Perhaps the best chance of seeing some sun will be on Monday. Otherwise, we sit and wait for our next storm system. It'll give us rain to start on Wednesday along with wind. And then we'll see a changeover Thursday. At times expect a wintry mix. But certainly north and west of the metro there will be a better chance for just snow. As low pressure pulls off to the east, it'll be more of a snow shower event for all of us Friday into Saturday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO