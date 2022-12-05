No that cannot happen that needs to be voted down You're not gonna let the City of Milwaukee control our electric they are ran by democrats we will have blackouts like California do not what that happened we energy needs to stay in control of our electric
Oh I don't think it's a good idea to let the democrats control our electric i don't think so look at the control of cities and look at the crime look at what's happening In the city And another thing look at California how many blackouts they're having If they don't want you to have electricity don't just turn it off and you have no say for 2 or 3 hours That needs to be voted down My electric bill is not that much to let the democrats control my electric I don't want them controlling any they need to be embolished
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Comments / 7