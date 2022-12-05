Read full article on original website
Lily Collins Teases 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Ends on Twist: 'Feels Like Five Episodes in One' (Exclusive)
Bonjour, Emily in Paris! Lily Collins and the cast of the Netflix series teased the upcoming third season in style in Paris, and only ET was exclusively in the City of Lights to get the scoop on what Emily is up to in her work and romantic lives. The new...
'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Says Fall Finale Ends on a 'Scary,' 'Gut-Wrenching' Cliffhanger (Exclusive)
Max Thieriot is still wrapping his head around the warm reception his CBS freshman drama, Fire Country, largely inspired by his life in Northern California, has received since its October launch. The one-hour drama, which co-stars Billy Burke, Diane Farr and Kevin Alejandro, follows Thieriot's Bode, a young convict with skeletons in the closet who is assigned to help the firefighters in his hometown.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Will Sharpe on Ethan's Breaking Point and Intense Finale (Exclusive)
After debuting with a shocking season 1, The White Lotus returned with another "volcanic" installment as the HBO series moved from Hawaii to Sicily to follow an all-new group of guests staying at the luxury hotel. With season 2 of creator Mike White's Emmy-winning social satire about to come to a close, actor Will Sharpe is looking back on Ethan's journey over the past six episodes as he teases an exciting conclusion for his character.
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen on Her Feisty Feud With Lisa Hochstein & Why She's Not Labeling Her Love Life (Exclusive)
Larsa Pippen's ready to get it poppin' again in the 305. "This season is Larsa 5.0," the Real Housewives of Miami star quips to ET during a sit-down interview inside her new penthouse. "This season ... I was free, you know? I'm not married, I'm single, and I don't know... I feel like I have great energy right now. It's like, my energy is alive and awake, so I don't really hold back on my opinions these days."
Chrishell Stause Slams Award Show for Not Letting Her Bring Partner G Flip as Her Date: 'Honestly FU'
Chrishell Stause ditched her filter early Wednesday morning after appearing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards the night before. The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star took to Twitter to air her grievances against the awards show after claiming she was not allowed to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date.
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Net Worth, Plus the Net Worth of all 4 Wives
Fans of the TLC show "Sister Wives" have long since wondered how the plural family makes money. We've seen the family try and fail at several family-run businesses like a gym and a jewelry line. Some of the wives have full-time jobs, like Jenelle Brown who worked before the show, and Meri Brown who ran a business from her home.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals
Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Crashes '1923' Star Timothy Dalton's ET Interview (Exclusive)
It was a lovefest at the 1923 premiere in Las Vegas over the weekend, which saw Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and the ensemble celebrating the launch of the Yellowstone prequel in style! ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the cast of the anticipated Paramount+ series, where series creator Taylor Sheridan crashed the interview with James Bond himself, Timothy Dalton, who plays the powerful Donald Whitfield.
Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Explains Why He'll Never Watch the Family's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley is opening up about never having watched his family's reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best. The 16-year-old son of Todd and Julie Chrisley recently sat down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for an episode of her podcast, Unlocked, and explained the fairly simple reason that he's "never watched on episode" of the popular reality series.
'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Reveals 2023 Premiere Date With Cryptic Teaser
Yellowjackets, the breakout Emmy-nominated survival series, will return with season 2 on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Showtime revealed the anticipated premiere date with a cryptic new teaser and first look at the young survivors as winter sets in. Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series follows a group...
Reese Witherspoon Is Returning to Star in 'Election' Sequel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'
Reese Witherspoon is gearing up to get back into a role she first played over 23 years ago. The celebrated actress is set to reprise her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can't Win, the sequel to her 1999 political comedy, Election. Director Alexander Payne -- who co-wrote and...
'Bachelor In Paradise' Alum Tia Booth Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock
A cause for celebration! Bachelor in Paradise alum Tia Booth is a new mom. The reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share the exciting news that she and her fiancé, Taylor Mock, had welcomed their bundle of joy. Booth posted an audio clip of herself and...
Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Kane Brown and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
The Voice's season 22 finale is set to be a star-studded affair!. Following two performances apiece by the Top 5 competitors on Monday night, Tuesday's two-hour finale will feature famous friends and familiar faces returning to the Voice stage for some epic entertainment. To kick things off, season 22 coaches...
Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...
Search No More! 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Release Date, Cast and More—and If Nicolas Cage Will Be Back!
National Treasure is the latest film series to be turned into a TV show for Disney+. The streaming series, National Treasure: Edge of History, will follow the events of the classic Nicolas Cage action-adventure films from the early 2000s. What's more, a third National Treasure movie is in the works too, so if you're into solving puzzles and following Freemason messages, you're in for a great time.
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
'80 For Brady' Cast Shares What It Was Like to Work With Tom Brady (Exclusive)
What happens when four Hollywood legends meet the GOAT of pro football? That's the question explored to hilarious end in 80 for Brady, the upcoming comedy starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field as four friends who win tickets to the Super Bowl and make it their mission to meet Tom Brady himself.
Chelsea Handler Says She's 'Absolutely' Considering a Late-Night Comeback (Exclusive)
Chelsea Handler is ready to make her late-night TV return! On Wednesday, ET spoke with the comedian during The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala, where she opened up about her upcoming guest-hosting slot on TheDaily Show following Trevor Noah’s exit. "I’m guest hosting TheDaily Show in the...
