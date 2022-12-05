Theater-goers are once again seeing a movie starring Brendan Fraser as "The Whale" heads to cinemas following critical acclaim, including that now-famous and six-minute-long standing ovation that the actor received at the Venice Film Festival. Fraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher trying to reconnect with his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). Fraser recently told Yahoo! Entertainment, "Charlie is not the person he presents. He's not the person who we so often dismiss. He's a man who lives with obesity, but he's also a father and he's also a teacher. He's someone who can bring out the best in others even when they can't see that in themselves. Tragically, he can't do that for himself."

