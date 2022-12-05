Read full article on original website
Related
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
Netflix Orders ‘Doona!’, From ‘Crash Landing On You’ Director Lee Jung-hyo; Reveals 60% Of Global Members Watched K-Content In 2022
Netflix has commissioned Korean webtoon adaptation Doona!, to be directed by Crash Landing On You director Lee Jung-hyo, while revealing new figures on the global consumption of Korean content in 2022. Set to star Suzy and Yang Se-jong, Doona! is a coming-of-age story revolving around the romance between a K-pop star and an ordinary college student. Suzy is a former member of K-pop group, Miss A, and has recently starred in web series Start-Up, Anna and Uncontrollably Fond. Yang’s credits include Temperature Of Love, Still 17 and Dr. Romantic. Based on a popular Naver webtoon, Doona! is produced by Studio Dragon, Showrunners and...
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
What The Cast Of Caddyshack Is Doing Today
In 1980, National Lampoon co-founder Douglas Kenney, former "SCTV" head writer Harold Ramis, and "Saturday Night Live" cast member Brian Doyle-Murray got together and wrote "Caddyshack," one of the funniest films of the 20th century. Taking place at the fictional Bushwood Country Club in Illinois, "Caddyshack" traces the intersecting lives of five men who are all as dysfunctional as they are hilarious.
Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms
After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards are set to announce nominations Monday
How Sons Of Anarchy's Ron Perlman Says The Show Did Its Homework
For arguably an entire generation of television lovers, Clay Morrow was — and is — the epitome of the bad boy tough guy. For six seasons on FX's hit biker drama "Sons of Anarchy," Ron Perlman was the actor tasked with making Morrow the baddest of the beloved series' many morally vacant bad boys. And for six seasons, Perlman embodied a character who was one of the most flawed, fascinating, and densely layered baddies to ever grace the screen.
Netflix Knows The Stakes Are High With The One Piece Live-Action Series
Live-action series can be a gamble, especially when they are based on well-known properties. Two of the biggest victims of unfaithful adaptations are video games and manga; both have seen countless projects fail to capture what made the original so popular to begin with. Netflix is hoping to defy the odds with the upcoming "One Piece" live-action series.
Is The Whale Based On A True Story?
Theater-goers are once again seeing a movie starring Brendan Fraser as "The Whale" heads to cinemas following critical acclaim, including that now-famous and six-minute-long standing ovation that the actor received at the Venice Film Festival. Fraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound English teacher trying to reconnect with his daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). Fraser recently told Yahoo! Entertainment, "Charlie is not the person he presents. He's not the person who we so often dismiss. He's a man who lives with obesity, but he's also a father and he's also a teacher. He's someone who can bring out the best in others even when they can't see that in themselves. Tragically, he can't do that for himself."
Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Doesn't Rule Out A Future Return To The Show
When a franchise runs strong for three decades, it will inevitably collect a handful of actors that have prolonged tenures. Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" has no shortage of characters that have engrained themselves in fans' minds over the 30-year run. Anita Van Buren (S. Epatha Merkerson) and John James 'Jack' McCoy (Sam Waterston) have nearly 400 episodes under their belt on "Law & Order." Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Odafin 'Fin' Tutuola (Ice-T) have logged over 500 episodes on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Of course, eventually, every character has to say goodbye at some point, and fans of "SVU" said farewell to one of their long-running favorites in an emotional send-off for Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish).
How NYC Pedestrians Sometimes Mess Up Blue Bloods' Filming
The "Blue Bloods" cast and crew are never too far away from their fans or the very sorts of law enforcement officers they portray as the series is shot on the busy streets of New York City. You know, that city that never sleeps. From the beginning, the CBS drama always planned on bunkering down in the Big Apple to follow the story of the Reagan Family, a family of cops and public servants navigating the always-changing city.
Kristian Nairn Had Hodor's Game Of Thrones Fate Spoiled For Him By Finn Jones
"Game of Thrones" was an absolute powerhouse of a series for HBO. Though it has now been several years since the dark fantasy series aired its contentious final season, the show remains one of the most popular franchises that the network has ever seen (via Variety). Now, with its prequel series "House of the Dragon" also pulling in impressive viewership numbers (via Parrot Analytics), it looks like HBO won't be done with adapting the works of George R.R. Martin for some time.
Brendan Fraser's The Whale Just Broke A 2022 Box Office Record
It hasn't even gotten a wide release, but Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" is already breaking box office records. Given the amount of buzz it has stirred, from its six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival to talk about an Oscar for Brendan Fraser, this might not be a surprise. In any case, it bodes well for one of the year's most talked-about pictures.
Lady Lylla Details To Get You Pumped For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films will launch in 2023 and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" looks set to be something of a tearjerker. Director James Gunn has spoken several times about his desire to wrap up the stories of many of the characters he has helped bring to life on the big screen, meaning that certain characters might well be in the firing line.
Why Sergeant Jimmy Kee From East New York Looks So Familiar
CBS' "East New York" has been a hit so far after first airing Oct. 2, 2022 (via Variety). The drama follows a newly promoted cop (Amanda Warren) who proposes several changes for the betterment of her community, though not all of her fellow servicemen are on board at first. Her goal is to not only protect and persevere but to fully integrate as community members. While audiences have become quite familiar with Regina Haywood (Warren) as the show's main star, Officer Quinlan (Olivia Luccardi) as her outspoken supporter, and Tommy Killian (Kevin Rankin) and Crystal Morales (Elizabeth Rodriguez) as some of her main oppositions, not much interaction has occurred with recurring character Sgt. Jimmy Kee just yet.
The Entire Men In Black Timeline Explained
The first film in the "Men in Black" franchise hit cinemas in 1997, and it has gone on to become one of the most successful comic book to big-screen adaptations in Hollywood history. The original trilogy consists of "Men in Black," "Men in Black II" (2002), and "Men in Black III" (2012) and stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones who play Agents J and K respectively, two secret agents working for the fictional, top-secret "Division Six" of the federal government that deals with extraterrestrial life.
How Breaking Bad's Dean Norris Cleverly Avoided Spoilers In The Scripts
Compared to years ago, it's definitely tougher to be a dedicated TV fan nowadays. There are countless more shows to choose from, all offered on an endless list of streaming channels. Although it's great to have a much larger selection, the over-saturation inevitably leads to a higher chance of cancellation. That's why, when a series hits it big, a new factor comes into play: spoilers.
James McAvoy Thinks The X-Men Movies Should Have Focused More On The Xavier And Magneto Relationship
James McAvoy's interpretation of Marvel's mutant leader of the X-Men, Charles Xavier, definitely has its fans, according to Reddit, even though an overwhelming number seem to prefer Sir Patrick Stewart's big-screen version of the character. However, always the versatile actor, McAvoy never allows himself to get pigeonholed. One needs only to watch and compare his varied performances in "Atonement," "The Last King of Scotland," and "Atomic Blonde" to know McAvoy has the tools to tackle any role. Unconvinced? Check out "Split" and behold McAvoy's extensive acting chops as he expertly portrays Kevin Wendell Crumb's 23 uniquely individual personalities.
Vince Gilligan Never Expected Breaking Bad's Pizza Throwing Scene To Become Such A Big Deal
If you ever met the charming and clever TV creative Vince Gilligan, you never would have guessed that he's the dark mind behind the ruthless Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston) and greedy Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). The charismatic showrunner also contributed to an abundance of creepy episodes of "The X-Files," as well as the unconventional superhero film "Hancock," starring Will Smith. His outstanding ability to blend comedy and drama seamlessly led to the overwhelming success of his suspenseful landmark series "Breaking Bad" and its spin-off, "Better Call Saul."
Why Man Of Steel 2 Has Apparently Failed To Take Flight
For those who have held onto the hope of seeing a sequel to 2013's "Man of Steel," it may be time to let that hope go. Nearly a decade after Henry Cavill first put on Superman's spandex, Warner's DC Films division has floundered in its attempts to craft a shared superhero universe able to rival Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though Cavill appeared as the last son of Krypton in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and both versions of "Justice League," a second solo Superman movie has failed to materialize. Now, amid multiple shakeups at the studio, the reasons for that failure to launch are being put into focus.
The Ending Of Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Explained
This post contains spoilers for "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio." Guillermo del Toro is a renowned writer and director who's known not just for creating insightful stories but also for visually striking films. From del Toro's best movies to his worst, he always finds a way to present characters, worlds, and plots that are uniquely memorable. With "Pinocchio," del Toro may be telling a story that people have heard before, but his version reimagines the classic tale in ways that will shock and delight all his viewers.
Looper
15K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0