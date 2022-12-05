Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
FOX Sports
Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
Yardbarker
Conor Timmins gets another chance at reviving NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Concussions can be demobilizing. If you’ve never had one, you’ll never know how hopeless you can feel. One of the most basic human functions – seeing – can cause pain. It’s an awful experience nobody should have to endure. And for an athlete, there are...
Yardbarker
The good, bad and ugly of the Calgary Flames: Games 21-25
We are back with another edition of the good, bad and ugly of the Calgary Flames. This edition is going over games 21-25. The Flames went 3-2 with wins against the Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals, and Arizona Coyotes. And losses to The Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. This was a...
Yardbarker
Oilers Should Not Trade Bourgault for Canadiens’ Monahan
The Montreal Canadiens visited the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 3 at Rogers Place. The Canadiens tied the game late in the middle frame, but Darnell Nurse scored the go-ahead goal with five seconds left in the second period and Edmonton held on to win 5-3. At the same time, an interesting conversation took place off the ice. During the broadcast, Dany Dubé, a Quebec sports columnist who covers Canadiens’ games on 98.5 FM in Montreal, and who also works for RDS, the sister station to TSN, mentioned an interesting trade scenario involving Canadiens’ forward Sean Monahan.
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 12/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will head south to face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Lightning prediction and pick. The Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday. Austin Czarnick...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Smith Returning; McAvoy Facing Retribution?
Boston Bruins winger Craig Smith is set to return to the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday in Denver. Should he have to worry about protecting his teammate Charlie McAvoy?. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks
The San Jose Sharks just concluded a four-game road trip on Sunday. Now, the Sharks are back home to take on the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Alexander Barabanov is now riding a four-game...
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs Prospect: Semyon Der-Arguchinstev
The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up 22-year-old Semyon Der-Arguchinstev, who made his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars on Dec. 6. He has become general manager Kyle Dubas’ sixth draftee from the 2018 NHL Draft to make the NHL and play at least one game. So far, he has shown that he can be productive at almost a point per game in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he was third in assists among forwards, up there with some high-end prospects. Here’s a look at his hockey journey and see how he has been throughout his young career thus far.
Yardbarker
Rested Predators looking to stifle Lightning
The well-rested Nashville Predators will finally complete a three-game road swing Thursday night when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning to conclude the teams' two-match season series. Of late, the Western Conference club's work schedule has been rather sporadic. Since suffering a 3-0 shutout in Detroit against the Red Wings...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (4-3 OTW), Dec. 7 (away), Dec. 27 (home), and Mar. 23 (home). The Canucks are 62-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 34-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 8-2-0 in their last 10...
Yardbarker
Wings' Ville Husso makes 44 saves in win over Lightning
Detroit goaltender Ville Husso stopped 28 shots in a frantic third period as the Red Wings earned a rare road victory against Tampa Bay, beating the Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Husso held the Lightning scoreless until the final six minutes when Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point scored with goalie...
Yardbarker
Flyers outlast short-handed Avs as Nathan MacKinnon departs
Travis Sanheim had one goal and one assist while four teammates scored a goal apiece as the host Philadelphia Flyers earned a rare victory on Monday, winning 5-3 over the Colorado Avalanche -- who lost leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon to injury. Tanner Laczynski, Tony DeAngelo, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny...
Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
markerzone.com
PAIR OF WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAMS LINKED TO HABS FORWARD SEAN MONAHAN
Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan could be the most sought after player on their roster leading up to the National Hockey League's trade deadline on March 3rd. While it's not a foregone conclusion that Monahan will be dealt by Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, given the way he's been playing lately, there's a good chance the team could get a decent return for the pending unrestricted free agent.
Comments / 0