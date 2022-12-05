Read full article on original website
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York
Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. (Dec. 9, 2022) KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York. Are you looking for...
Downtown Kalamazoo tests out ‘Moonlight Madness’
A handful of downtown Kalamazoo businesses are staying open late Friday for an inaugural event. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids cancer patient skates with Detroit Red Wings. Officials from Sparrow Health System and University of Michigan Health held a press conference in Lansing Friday to officially announce U of M's deal to buy Sparrow. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Holland High School senior overcomes cultural barriers
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Navigating a new school can be challenging enough, let alone doing so in a completely different country. But that is exactly what our student of the week had to overcome. Daymi Campos is a senior at Holland High School and has overcome barriers and embraced his new path.
Search for Kent County man missing at sea
Two men, one from Kent County, disappeared from a sailboat in the middle of the South Pacific. Two years later, the question remains: Did they drown or are they off the grid? (Dec. 9, 2022)
Light Snow This Evening, Most Main Roads Just Wet
Snow has let up a bit this evening in West Michigan. With temperatures at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow has melted on the main roads, but the snow could stick a bit to the grass and there could be a slick spot. At 6:45 pm, the temperature in Kalamazoo was 34, G.R. was 31 deg and it was 29 in Cadillac. At 3 pm, moderate to heavy snow was falling in Kalamazoo and Holland, with light snow in Grand Rapids.
Where to go if your child needs a heart transplant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When your child has a serious health issue, it becomes the center of your world. You want to know that your child is getting focused attention and the latest in treatments and support. In West Michigan, we know that place is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Today, we have Dr. Jean Ballweg here to talk about the Pediatric Heart Transplant Program.
Taylor promises ‘championship habits’ at WMU
For the first time since he was named leader of the WMU football team, we are hearing from coach Lance Taylor about his goals for the program. (Dec. 9, 2022)
DeVos Children’s Hospital adds beds to keep up with RSV cases
As pediatric RSV cases remain high, the staff at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids is working to meet the need. (Dec. 9, 2022)
Offering warmth and support to those in need this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Battle Creek Community Foundation supports organizations that make the community a better place. The Battle Creek Shelter is a low barrier shelter that accepts Men and Women who need a warm and safe place to stay without having to be part of a program or showing identification. The Battle Creek Shelter provides beds, laundry services, sleeping bags, jackets, showers and bathrooms, quiet spaces, and food. The workers at the shelter have a passion for what they do and offer love and support to everyone who comes through their doors.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122
A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning.
West Florida vs. Ferris State
A trip to the Division 2 National Championship was on the line today as Ferris State looks to punch its ticket to the ship for the second straight season. (Dec. 10, 2022)
People gather in GR for Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage
A celebration was held in Grand Rapids Sunday night in honor of a Catholic tradition. (Dec. 11, 2022)
Earliest Sunset
This evening (Dec. 9) we had the earliest sunset of the year- 5:08 pm in Grand Rapids. Beginning tomorrow, we’ll start to gain a little daylight in the evening. Our latest sunrise comes on Jan. 3. The shortest day (9 hours and 31 seconds) is the Winter Solstice on December 21st (on the 22nd, we gain a whole 1 second of daylight). At solar noon, the sun climbs to only 24 degrees above the southern horizon.
Signing Santa brings joy to kids with hearing loss
Children with hearing loss had their own special time with Santa Claus Saturday afternoon. (Dec. 10, 2022)
Brothers defend sibling who shot, killed dad
Two and half years after Silas Potter killed his adopted dad, two of Silas's brothers are speaking out in his defense. (Dec. 10, 2022)
