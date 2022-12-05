Snow has let up a bit this evening in West Michigan. With temperatures at or a touch above freezing, much of the snow has melted on the main roads, but the snow could stick a bit to the grass and there could be a slick spot. At 6:45 pm, the temperature in Kalamazoo was 34, G.R. was 31 deg and it was 29 in Cadillac. At 3 pm, moderate to heavy snow was falling in Kalamazoo and Holland, with light snow in Grand Rapids.

