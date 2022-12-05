ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Oklahoma senator proposes rating system for books

DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) — A bill to be introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature would establish a rating system for books, much like the movie ratings of G, PG, and PG-13. State Sen. Warren Hamilton (R-District 7) is leading the charge for this bill. "This would sort books without restricting...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview. "I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.
ARIZONA STATE

