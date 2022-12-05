Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Dick's (DKS) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
NASDAQ
New to Investing? This 1 Industrial Products Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
NASDAQ
Is Amkor Technology (AMKR) a Great Pick for Value Investors?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
3 ‘Forever Battery’ Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Gains
Conventional lithium-ion batteries have become incredibly important for the electrification movement. From powering electric cars to powering devices in everyday use, these batteries have become the focal point of most investors. That said, this existing battery technology may have reached its maximum potential due to physical constraints. On the flip side, solid-state batteries or ‘forever batteries’ deliver superior energy density and safety compared to lithium-ion batteries, pointing to a superior future ahead. As this new form of battery technology evolves and improves, investors should consider betting on these top forever battery stocks.
NASDAQ
Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2022: AVGO, TEL, ASX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.76% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.01%. Broadcom (AVGO) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 earnings of $10.45 a share, up from $7.81 a share during the same...
NASDAQ
BBSI vs. PAYX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Outsourcing sector might want to consider either Barrett Business Services (BBSI) or Paychex (PAYX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
NASDAQ
Why Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Down 16.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS). Shares have lost about 16.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ionis Pharmaceuticals due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Barnes Group, Inc. B is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
At the end of October, I wrote about several top stocks trading for under $20 a share, and I can no longer include some of these on this type of a list -- not because they are no longer great stocks, but because after strong performances, they are no longer under $20 a share.
NASDAQ
Genpact (G) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Genpact (G). Shares have lost about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Genpact due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
ASRT or ZTS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Drugs sector might want to consider either Assertio (ASRT) or Zoetis (ZTS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for...
NASDAQ
Catalyst (CPRX) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalyst due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Saratoga Investment (SAR) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
3 High-Flying Stocks in 2022 That Should Keep Soaring in 2023
Momentum: In physics, it's a measure of mass and velocity. For stocks, it's the velocity of price changes. But in both realms, momentum can be sustained or it can be lost. Investors obviously prefer stocks with momentum that can keep it going. With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick high-flying stocks in 2022 that can keep soaring in 2023. Here's why they chose Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
NASDAQ
5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023
You don't have to wait until after the holidays for one major sale -- many of the market's top stocks. What's behind this array of low prices? The bear market. It's crushed the valuations of many companies across a variety of industries. We don't know when the market will rebound,...
NASDAQ
EnerSys (ENS) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EnerSys (ENS). Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EnerSys due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Is Up 2.36% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond
It has been a tough year for investors, but the last thing you want to do now is panic. Investing is a long-term game played out over decades. Growth stocks have been hit especially hard this year, but their long-term investment thesis hasn't changed. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU),...
NASDAQ
Why Is Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Southwest Gas (SWX). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Southwest Gas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Comments / 0