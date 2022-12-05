Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) where we have detected an approximate $401.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.9% decrease week over week (from 309,520,000 to 306,620,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in trading today Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) is up about 1%, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) is up about 1.4%, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLV, versus its 200 day moving average:

21 HOURS AGO