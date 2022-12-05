ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool

3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
NASDAQ

Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
NASDAQ

Costco (COST) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Costco (COST) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.27%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLV, ABT, DHR, BMY

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLV) where we have detected an approximate $401.7 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.9% decrease week over week (from 309,520,000 to 306,620,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLV, in trading today Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) is up about 1%, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) is up about 1.4%, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) is lower by about 0.2%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLV, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

These 5 Stocks Look Attractive Following Broker Upgrades

With uncertainty and volatility plaguing the U.S. equity markets, it is very hard for individual investors to design a winning portfolio of stocks. No one wants to see their hard-earned money go down the drain. Moreover, with multiple stocks flooding the market from every possible corner, at any point of time, it is next to impossible to design one’s portfolio with appropriate stocks in the absence of guidance from experts who are equipped with proper knowhow about the market. The experts in the field of investing are the brokers.

