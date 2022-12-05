Read full article on original website
concerned
6d ago
NO woke. Go back to teaching reading, math, science, skills for the workplace. Not who to sleep with or to hate.
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Lemons among 33 completing first week of training
Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons recently finished Week One of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute (SLI). Lemons was one of 33 participants in this year’s training. The institute is a four-week long program completed over the course of 18 months. Graduation for this...
Northern Elementary School students build care package blessing boxes for homeless
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Being generous to others is a part of the holiday season, and students at Northern Elementary are bringing some cheer to their community. Nicole Weeks, assistant principal of Northern Elementary, says it's about practicing what you preach, in encouraging students to help others. "I think...
Greensboro area considers another social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pretty soon, you might be able to walk around State Street in Greensboro with alcohol. The city is considering opening its second social district. Downtown kicked off the idea earlier this year and a map of what the State Street social district would look like is already available.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
Sunset Hills "Running of the Balls" 5K raises money to feed local families
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are few places in Greensboro more festive than the Sunset Hills neighborhood. Most nights, folks come out to enjoy the décor. But, for just one night, the lights mean a little bit more. As 4,000 people came dressed in their holiday best to hit...
Bitty and Beau's Coffee shop opens location in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A coffee shop chain that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem. What started as a business for their two kids with down syndrome, Bitty and Beau, has now expanded to 16 locations. “When we started this back in Wilmington, we...
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
Appomattox manufacturing company creates 130 new jobs in former Thomasville Furniture plant
APPOMATTOX, Va. – The whirring of machines and clanging of metal is sparking new life in Appomattox. On Friday, Virginia MetalFab — a local manufacturing company— announced a $9 million expansion creating 130 new jobs. The company is moving into the former Thomasville Furniture plant. Governor Glenn...
Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule
In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
Private sector wages in Rowan surpass $50,000 annually
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private sector wages in Rowan County continue to rise, and for the first time have surpassed $50,000 per year to an average wage of $50,138, according to the latest data released by the NC Department of Commerce. “Great news on Rowan’s economic front. Efforts from...
Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
There's help for the holiday blues and beyond | Editorial
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This time of year can be magical, with its decorations and presents and family. Oh, so much family. But if it leaves you feeling anxious or depressed, you're not alone. The National Alliance on Mental Health finds that 64% of people living with a mental illness experience worsening symptoms during the holidays. There is the aforementioned family, presents and financial strain. For some, there is a sense of loneliness. Without loved ones around, the holidays can feel isolating. Coupled with the change in season that leads to shorter days with more time indoors and changes in diet and sleep patterns, the next several weeks can be debilitating for too many of our neighbors.
Christmas groceries giveaway in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The spirit of giving was in full effect Saturday in High Point. Servant's Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad joined forces for a groceries giveaway event, entitled "Christmas from the Heart." More than 100 families received bags that included meats and canned and...
‘Point me to the nearest rodeo’: These are the top 10 “near me” searches in the Triad from 2022
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — “Blank near me” is one of the most common things people use Google to find. Whether it be food, employment, or services everyone wants to know where the nearest thing is. Logically, you would think that people search for the same basic needs near them. Right? If you call the […]
Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host 2 commencements, multiple other events this weekend
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In anticipation of multiple simultaneous events at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Dec. 9 and 10, the coliseum has released event and parking information for visitors. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The University of North Carolina Greensboro and...
Beloved Corner Farmers Market in GSO faces uphill battle against sudden health dept restrictions
Kathy Newsom is exhausted. For the last few months, she’s been working nonstop to help the dozens of vendors at the Corner Farmers Market in Greensboro make sense of new restrictions put in place by the Guilford County Health Department. First contact with the department at the end of...
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro residents are all too familiar with the persistent problem of aging infrastructure. On Thursday, a 6-inch water main break on West Friendly Avenue caused two lanes to be closed off between Adams Street and North Spring Street.
County commissioner’s work informed by loss to gun violence
Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel carries her son Trayvon’s legacy as she combats gun violence. Trayvon passed away 11 years ago when he was 22 to gun violence in a bizarre incident. “I’ll never really know what it was really all about,” McDaniel said. “I do know, I want to do my part to reduce gun violence and try to save some families from the grief my family carries.”
