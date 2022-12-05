ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
concerned
6d ago

NO woke. Go back to teaching reading, math, science, skills for the workplace. Not who to sleep with or to hate.

thestokesnews.com

Lemons among 33 completing first week of training

Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons recently finished Week One of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute (SLI). Lemons was one of 33 participants in this year’s training. The institute is a four-week long program completed over the course of 18 months. Graduation for this...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Bitty and Beau's Coffee shop opens location in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A coffee shop chain that employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem. What started as a business for their two kids with down syndrome, Bitty and Beau, has now expanded to 16 locations. “When we started this back in Wilmington, we...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Firefighters Ask For No Change In Pay Schedule

In January, compensation for City of Greensboro employees is going to go through a major adjustment. The city plans to change the pay schedule from twice a month to biweekly, and at the Tuesday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting President of the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro Association Dave Coker spoke against making the salary schedule change.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Private sector wages in Rowan surpass $50,000 annually

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private sector wages in Rowan County continue to rise, and for the first time have surpassed $50,000 per year to an average wage of $50,138, according to the latest data released by the NC Department of Commerce. “Great news on Rowan’s economic front. Efforts from...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Is Filling A Bus With Something Nicer Than Inmates

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Department employees always get excited this time of year because it’s time for the Fill the Bus” Kick Off. That’s a way for those in the department to help needy kids and also a way for the department to challenge the residents of Guilford County to help create smiles this holiday, by, well, filling the bus in front of the Sheriff’s office with toys that will go to kids in need this the holiday season.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

There's help for the holiday blues and beyond | Editorial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This time of year can be magical, with its decorations and presents and family. Oh, so much family. But if it leaves you feeling anxious or depressed, you're not alone. The National Alliance on Mental Health finds that 64% of people living with a mental illness experience worsening symptoms during the holidays. There is the aforementioned family, presents and financial strain. For some, there is a sense of loneliness. Without loved ones around, the holidays can feel isolating. Coupled with the change in season that leads to shorter days with more time indoors and changes in diet and sleep patterns, the next several weeks can be debilitating for too many of our neighbors.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Christmas groceries giveaway in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The spirit of giving was in full effect Saturday in High Point. Servant's Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad joined forces for a groceries giveaway event, entitled "Christmas from the Heart." More than 100 families received bags that included meats and canned and...
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTW News13

Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

County commissioner’s work informed by loss to gun violence

Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel carries her son Trayvon’s legacy as she combats gun violence. Trayvon passed away 11 years ago when he was 22 to gun violence in a bizarre incident. “I’ll never really know what it was really all about,” McDaniel said. “I do know, I want to do my part to reduce gun violence and try to save some families from the grief my family carries.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

