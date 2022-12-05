WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This time of year can be magical, with its decorations and presents and family. Oh, so much family. But if it leaves you feeling anxious or depressed, you're not alone. The National Alliance on Mental Health finds that 64% of people living with a mental illness experience worsening symptoms during the holidays. There is the aforementioned family, presents and financial strain. For some, there is a sense of loneliness. Without loved ones around, the holidays can feel isolating. Coupled with the change in season that leads to shorter days with more time indoors and changes in diet and sleep patterns, the next several weeks can be debilitating for too many of our neighbors.

