Austin, TX

CBS Austin

One person injured in SE Austin rollover crash

One person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries after a rollover crash near the Circuit of the Americas racetrack Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of Kellam Road and Elroy Road in southeast Austin just before 10:30 p.m. ALSO | 8 people injured after...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Teen seriously injured in auto-pedestrian collision in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager was left seriously injured following an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin Friday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted saying the incident happened at the intersection of W. William Cannon Drive and West Gate Blvd at around 7:11 p.m. ATCEMS transported the teenager to Dell Children's...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin

A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

8 people injured after car crashed into Round Rock restaurant

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and six have minor injuries after a car crashed into Gino's Italian Restaurant in Round Rock on Saturday. Round Rock police responded to the crash located at 1701 S. Mays St. It happened just...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Crews rescue 6 dogs from Elgin house fire

Six dogs were rescued from a burning house in Elgin on Wednesday. North Bastrop Fire Rescue was dispatched for the confirmed structure fire and extinguished it within 10 minutes. A video posted by the department shows flames and smoke emanating from the windows of the house. When first responders entered...
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in E Austin motorcycle crash Tuesday

The Austin Police Department identified a man who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash in east Austin Tuesday. Officers responded to the crash in the 300 block of Airport Boulevard around 5:35 p.m. Police said a sedan was traveling north in the outside lane when the motorcycle, driven by 56-year-old Ernest...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Kyle staff open for engagement at an open house meeting

KYLE, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 in the afternoon the city of Kyle had an open house at the Kyle Public Works Building. According to a press release, city staff ran the come and go style event occurred at 520 E. RR 150 and they had four engagement stations. The staff remained available to answer any questions from the community. Those living in the area had the opportunity to tell them what they want to see prioritized in the city's comprehensive plan update in 2030. The Interim City Manager Jerry Hendrix wants the comprehensive plan to reflect the community's vision.
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

17-year-old charged with murder for fatal 6th Street shooting

A 17-year-old is facing a felony murder charged for a fatal shooting early Wednesday in Downtown Austin. It happened in the 400 block of East 6th Street, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the area at around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found 32-year-old Sheldon Polk unresponsive on the ground. He died at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock first responders help deliver baby boy

The Round Rock Fire Department responded to a call on Monday that ended with the birth of a baby boy. A call came in reporting a woman was in labor. Crews arrived on scene and the woman gave birth within 10 minutes. The baby’s father arrived home just in time...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Hays CISD to show students surveillance video of teen fentanyl overdose

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Next week, students in Hays CISD will see the real-time fentanyl overdose of a teenager captured by the district's surveillance cameras. The video is the latest component of the district's Fighting Fentanyl campaign. The four-and-a-half-minute video shows two teenagers pulling up to a parking lot...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

12 Dogs of Christmas looking for homes this holiday season

In an attempt to help dogs find homes this holiday season, the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter created a 12 Dogs of Christmas list. One of the 12, a dog named Marvin, found a foster home. Another one, Mr. P., found his forever home. Ten dogs still need homes before...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Energy customers react to two rate hikes in 2 months

AUSTIN, Texas — Backlash is coming from Austin Energy customers who just had their electric rates raised a second time. The two rate hikes this fall will increase the average electric bill by $24 dollars a month. Despite the increase, the second rate hike was lower than what was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Leander ISD celebrates SRO appreciation week, district expresses support

AUSTIN, Texas — During an appreciation week, Leander ISD recognized and served campuses in their area. They supported citizens, administrators, staff and students with holiday cheer and encouragement. Administrators, staff and students at the Pleasant Hill Elementary, Rouse High School, Leander High School, and Glenn High School campuses reciprocated the support.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Winter solstice celebration held at Pease Park

AUSTIN, Texas — A winter festival at Kingsbury Commons celebrated the holidays with an event called the Southern Lights at the Pease Park Conservancy. It is a family-friendly event held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. with free family pictures for attendees to take with Pax the Winter Squirrel Elf. The Tudor Cottage and Terrace will transform into the SnoRide, SnoHill for Austinites of all ages to slide down using snow tubes.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council passes a second increase in Austin Energy electric bills

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday night the Austin City Council voted 7-4 to increase the average customer's electric bill by about $9. Austin Energy customers will see their monthly bills go up starting in 2023. This is the second rate hike passed by the city council this fall. The first one took effect in November. That $15 increase is called the pass-through charge and allowed Austin Energy to pass on to customers the costs of paying off debt, keeping plants up and running, and paying for fuel. Thursday’s vote was for an increase in the base rate.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

The Equality Alliance gives away $200,000 to Austin LGBTQ+ groups

This week, The Equality Alliance (T.E.A.) gave $200,000 to four Austin-based LBGTQ+ groups at the rainbow crosswalks at 4th and Colorado. Out Youth, allgo, Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT), and Kind Clinic each received $50,000 checks from the non-profit. The Equality Alliance was able to make the donation thanks...
AUSTIN, TX

