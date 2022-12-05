Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless camping ban

Read full article on original website
Adam Palm
2d ago
$700,000 to "study and evaluate other homeless services models"? Uh hey "McFly",.the "Home First" model is the only successful model there is! You can go ahead and pay me now. You do not have to loiter around while citizens suffer and die in misery. Just do it and do it now. smh
Reply
5
B I L L
2d ago
Hey Ted! Use some of that $135,000,000 you have budgeted ANNUALLY for dealing with the homeless.
Reply
6
David Bliss
2d ago
You guys voted for all those liberal losers, quit complaining and enjoy your tent buddy's!
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
‘These are survival tools': Documents show Multnomah County used taxpayer dollars to purchase 22,700 tents for homeless people
PORTLAND, Ore. — A long line of tents covered the sidewalk on Northwest Davis Street in Portland’s Old Town. One homeless man who just moved to Portland from Arkansas was there setting up a bright orange tent Wednesday morning. He was getting help from the homeless man who lives under a brown tarp right next to him.
Readers respond: Homeless sweeps don’t work
A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness
Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to require city employees to work half-time in person
Nearly all Portland city employees will be required to work in-person at least half-time beginning next year, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday. The new hybrid work policy takes effect in April and will apply to the 40% of Portland’s 7,000-person workforce that currently must report to an office only one day a week or not at all, according to Wheeler and City Hall officials.
Shroom House in NW Portland raided for selling psilocybin; police make arrests
Portland police on Thursday morning raided a West Burnside storefront that has been openly – and illegally – selling magic mushrooms. Over the past week, after several local news outlets – including The Oregonian/OregonLive – published stories about Shroom House, lines have stretched down the block at Northwest 16th Avenue and Burnside, with Portlanders eager to stock up on psilocybin products.
WWEEK
City Commissioner-Elect Rene Gonzalez Shares Map of Portland Shootings, Mistakenly Asserts It Shows Homeless Camps
On Wednesday morning, social media accounts for City Commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalez posted a screenshot of a city-generated map that shows gun violence hot spots across the city. Gonzalez’s Instagram account captioned the photo: “Map here of homeless camp clusters with shootings overlay (dots).”. That’s incorrect. The map, created...
Portland’s homicide count nearly double other west coast cities
With 2023 still three weeks away, the number of homicides in Portland this year has matched the record-breaking total of 90 in 2021.
WWEEK
Portland Lawyer Sues Mayor Ted Wheeler and the City Over Undisclosed Text Messages
Portland public interest lawyer Alan Kessler filed a lawsuit against Mayor Ted Wheeler and the city of Portland on Dec. 5, seeking to hold both accountable for their failure to turn over thousands of electronic messages. Kessler filed his lawsuit seeking injunctive and declaratory relief in Multnomah County Circuit Court....
Multnomah County purchased 22,000+ tents for homeless
Multnomah County government purchased more than 22,000 tents and more than 69,000 tarps for the homeless over the past two years.
Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City
Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
Readers respond: Grateful for Portland’s parks employees
As a lifelong Portland resident, I’ve certainly seen a sharp decline in the city’s livability, safety and beauty. I’ve only just started to see it pull out of its steep tailspin and start leveling off again. But although I am a critic of how our government has...
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler wants more city employees back in the office
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced plans to transition more city employees back to in-person work. Wheeler’s plan claimed the changes would affect 40% of city employees currently working one day per week in the office. The plan was made after consultation with City...
WWEEK
Murmurs: Columbia County House Member-Elect in Trouble
COLUMBIA COUNTY HOUSE MEMBER-ELECT IN TROUBLE: As first reported Dec. 3 on wweek.com, a judge granted a protective order against state Rep.-elect Brian G. Stout (R-Columbia City) for alleged sexual abuse of a woman in 2021. The judge rejected Stout’s motion to dismiss the order Dec. 5 and set a further hearing for Jan. 13. That’s four days after Stout and other newly elected legislators are set to be sworn in to office in Salem. Lawmakers, legislative staff and lobbyists may not be thrilled about Stout’s presence in the Capitol. “The House speaker and I have been in touch, and we agreed to continue conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation,” says House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville). That echoes what House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) had to say on the matter: “The allegations against Rep.-elect Stout are very serious and disturbing. The Republican leader and I have been in contact, and we are continuing conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation and maintain a safe workplace.”
Washington Examiner
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
A Vancouver teen died after a fentanyl overdose at school, but the district didn't tell parents or police what happened
KGW used public records and conversations with the student’s family to piece together what happened in a high school bathroom, and why it wasn't shared. On May 3, 2022, just after 8 a.m., a staff member at Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Wash. called 911. "I need...
Warrant issued for Proud Boy Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese’s arrest
A prominent Proud Boys member who’s been arrested multiple times is wanted once again after Multnomah County court documents say he violated the conditions of his release from custody.
Magna Kusina is expanding with Kubo, a Beaverton lechonería
When chef Carlo Lamagna flies back to the Philippines, his first stop is a little cart at the side of the road with spit-roasted meats slowly roasting over coals. For a few dollars, he orders a bag of chopped chicken or pork belly and pickles to bring home and enjoy with a fresh pot of rice.
How are people supposed to commute around Portland when the I-5 and I-205 tolls arrive?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In November, we took a look at what you can expect from tolling programs that are currently under development by the Oregon Department of Transportation for parts of I-5 and I-205. There are a couple of reasons for those tolls, they said: to pay for needed road and bridge improvements and to reduce congestion by charging higher rates during peak hours.
newsnationnow.com
Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’
(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 11