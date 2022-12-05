ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless camping ban

By Shane Dixon Kavanaugh
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

Adam Palm
2d ago

$700,000 to "study and evaluate other homeless services models"? Uh hey "McFly",.the "Home First" model is the only successful model there is! You can go ahead and pay me now. You do not have to loiter around while citizens suffer and die in misery. Just do it and do it now. smh

Reply
5
B I L L
2d ago

Hey Ted! Use some of that $135,000,000 you have budgeted ANNUALLY for dealing with the homeless.

Reply
6
David Bliss
2d ago

You guys voted for all those liberal losers, quit complaining and enjoy your tent buddy's!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Homeless sweeps don’t work

A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants to Forcibly Commit More People With Mental Illness

Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler made a Salt & Straw run. In November, an RV caught fire along Southeast 3rd Avenue in the Central Eastside, knocking out power to the artisanal ice cream maker’s production facility, leading the owner to publicly threaten to leave Portland. Pink Martini frontman-turned-civic advocate Thomas Lauderdale followed up with an email blaming rampant drug use and mental illness on Portland’s streets.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to require city employees to work half-time in person

Nearly all Portland city employees will be required to work in-person at least half-time beginning next year, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday. The new hybrid work policy takes effect in April and will apply to the 40% of Portland’s 7,000-person workforce that currently must report to an office only one day a week or not at all, according to Wheeler and City Hall officials.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Shroom House in NW Portland raided for selling psilocybin; police make arrests

Portland police on Thursday morning raided a West Burnside storefront that has been openly – and illegally – selling magic mushrooms. Over the past week, after several local news outlets – including The Oregonian/OregonLive – published stories about Shroom House, lines have stretched down the block at Northwest 16th Avenue and Burnside, with Portlanders eager to stock up on psilocybin products.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City

Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
OREGON CITY, OR
KGW

PGE confirms 'deliberate physical attack' on Clackamas area substation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The FBI is investigating a targeted attack on a Portland General Electric substation in late November, the utility confirmed. “PGE is aware of a deliberate physical attack on one of our substations in the Clackamas area,” wrote a PGE spokesperson in a statement. “Our teams have assessed the damage and begun repair to the impact facility.”
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Mayor Wheeler wants more city employees back in the office

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced plans to transition more city employees back to in-person work. Wheeler’s plan claimed the changes would affect 40% of city employees currently working one day per week in the office. The plan was made after consultation with City...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Columbia County House Member-Elect in Trouble

COLUMBIA COUNTY HOUSE MEMBER-ELECT IN TROUBLE: As first reported Dec. 3 on wweek.com, a judge granted a protective order against state Rep.-elect Brian G. Stout (R-Columbia City) for alleged sexual abuse of a woman in 2021. The judge rejected Stout’s motion to dismiss the order Dec. 5 and set a further hearing for Jan. 13. That’s four days after Stout and other newly elected legislators are set to be sworn in to office in Salem. Lawmakers, legislative staff and lobbyists may not be thrilled about Stout’s presence in the Capitol. “The House speaker and I have been in touch, and we agreed to continue conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation,” says House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville). That echoes what House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) had to say on the matter: “The allegations against Rep.-elect Stout are very serious and disturbing. The Republican leader and I have been in contact, and we are continuing conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation and maintain a safe workplace.”
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
newsnationnow.com

Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’

(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy