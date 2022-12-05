The evening of December 10, 2021 is one that not only Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear — but the entire state — will never forget. “It was hard. Really hard,” recalls Beshear. “Chaos and trauma would just seep into your pores as you stood somewhere that you knew you’d been before, but as you turned around, you didn’t recognize anything. It was almost disorienting.”

