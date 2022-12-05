ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

JR Smith Has One Piece of Golf Advice for LeBron James

By Gabrielle Herzig
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ma2jR_0jYPnjaJ00

He gave his honest opinion on his former teammate’s golf potential in an interview on the Golf Channel.

JR Smith is known to encourage his peers to try out the game of golf, but when asked about LeBron James’s potential on the course, he had to be realistic.

The NBA champion and now North Carolina A&T men's golf team member called into Golf Channel on Monday to talk about his experience as an NCAA golfer, his practice regimen and more.

Smith’s face lit up when host Damon Hack asked him about videos circulating of James’s golf swing. Back in October, James was spotted at Topgolf. It’s safe to say his swing needs a little bit of work, and Smith is well aware of that.

"The golf game, I don’t know if he has the fluidity—I’m just going to say—to perfect that swing," Smith told Golf Channel. "Or not perfect it, but to be one of those guys who can move it around early. I think it’s going to take him a while, he’s going to have to get some lessons. I’m open to teaching him, but obviously I’m not the best either. He has access. I mean he and Tiger [Woods] are Nike [ambassadors], so they can figure that out."

At least Smith was polite in his honest recommendation for James: take some lessons.

Just because the former NBA player had some words of wisdom for James doesn’t mean he wants to steer him away from the links. Smith also noted how special he thinks the game could be for James’s personal life.

"I would love to get him on the course," Smith said. "For him, I think it would be amazing. Being in nature, being outdoors and being away from everybody, you get to throw your phone in the bag, have a drink, smoke a cigar, just enjoy the time. I think that would be such an amazing part of his life and give him time to himself, that peace of mind."

Last April, Smith was named North Carolina A&T’s Academic Athlete of the Year after he earned a 4.0 GPA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
TheDailyBeast

Brittney Griner’s Lawyer Explains Why Her Signature Locs Were Cut

Brittney Griner’s attorney has explained why the basketball star’s signature locs were cut as videos and photos emerged from her prisoner swap on Thursday: because they kept freezing in the bitter cold. Maria Blagovolina told ESPN that Griner decided to chop nearly all her hair off because it continually froze after prison showers. “It’s very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill,” Blagovolina said. It was a move that proved Griner was prepared to be imprisoned for the long-haul, Blagovolina said, suggesting Griner’s swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout caught her by surprise, as it did most of the country when it was announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Griner made the decision to part ways with her locs just two weeks ago—a decision Blagovolina wishes the basketball star would have put off until at least New Year’s Day.Brittney Griner says she’s happy to be released in footage from plane: pic.twitter.com/UXvFDRUXnX— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 8, 2022 Read it at ESPN
Golf.com

‘Let him be a kid’: Tiger Woods concerned about Charlie’s growing celebrity

Tiger Woods knows he can’t control the hype around his son Charlie and his budding junior golf career. But he sure would like to. Next week, 46-year-old Tiger and 13-year-old Charlie will tee it up alongside one another on national television at the PNC Championship. The sports world will tune in to see the golfing legend, to watch his talented child and to appreciate their father-son dynamic. It’s a fun event and they look forward to it; both Tiger and Charlie crave competition and enjoy the golfing spotlight. Last year the duo almost won, too, after a final-round 57 (the format is two-man scramble) that included 11 consecutive birdies.
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Heisman Trophy Snub

The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is frustrated that one particular quarterback isn't a finalist for the award. McElroy believes Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed. The talented signal-caller finished this season with 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf.com

‘My dad on Tour’: Tiger Woods opens up on special Fred Couples bond

Tiger Woods elaborated on a number of topics in the inaugural episode of Bridgestone’s “Another Golf Podcast”: the golf skill he struggles with, thoughts on Rory McIlroy’s resurgence and the most important thing in your golf bag. But he also went deep on his relationship with...
Golf.com

Tiger Woods nearly drives first green in The Match, makes easy birdie

In case you were wondering if Tiger Woods has lost any speed after his injuries and not playing for five months, he hasn’t. Woods exhibited plenty of pop with his opening swing in the The Match VII, giving his tee ball at the short par-4 1st at Pelican GC a mighty lash that left him short of the green.
AOL Corp

How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR driver's money comes from a combination of salary, purse winnings from races and endorsements.
Golf Digest

Tiger has a long way to go, golf under the lights is sick and five other observations from The Match

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Upon first sight of Tiger Woods on Saturday night at Pelican Golf Club, things seemed pretty dire. Ninety minutes before balls were in the air, Woods was literally using a golf club as a cane as he made his way to Bleacher Report's "hot seat press conference," where he, partner Rory McIlroy and their opponents Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth fielded a number of fan questions delivered by rising TV star Smylie Kaufman.
ALABAMA STATE
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth gives brilliant bunker tip during The Match

The Match is always a good time for golf fans. With contestants mic’d up, viewers get a chance to hear conversations inside the ropes and get to know the golfers in a different manner than during a typical tournament broadcast. As a bonus, sometimes fans even get an insight...
Golf.com

‘I’ve never been good at it’: Tiger Woods reveals rare golf weakness

When Tiger Woods joined the pro ranks back in 1996, Tour pros were still playing balata balls — you know, those soft, wound, spinny orbs with which players could work wonders. Then, in 2000, everything changed with the introduction of the solid construction, lower-spinning Nike Tour Accuracy, which Woods...
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy