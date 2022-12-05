Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Chinese companies claim they have built the world's biggest 16 MW wind turbine
It's claimed to have been created following calls made by Chinese authorities for the independent development of cutting-edge technology.
Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array
A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar.The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy, including its push to be the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy.Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities pushing a ceremonial button; the actual explosives used in bringing the structure down were triggered by a...
The Verge
Stop burning trees for energy, scientists urge ahead of UN Biodiversity Conference
Forests are more valuable alive than dead, at least according to the more than 670 scientists who signed a letter urging world leaders to quit burning trees for energy. The plea comes as delegates gather for the United Nations Biodiversity Conference that begins today in Montreal. The scientists want to...
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
POLITICO
Floating in the wind (power)
The Biden administration tried something new today: auctioning off plots in the Pacific for floating wind farms. Energy developers are bidding on five leases that take up an area larger than the city of Los Angeles. The administration hopes the winning companies will develop enough offshore floating wind to generate 4.5 gigawatts of power, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Heather Richards. That’s enough electricity for about 1.5 million homes.
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
PV Tech
IEA: Solar PV capacity to nearly treble globally over 2022-2027, growing by 1.5TW
Solar PV capacity is expected to almost treble over the 2022-2027 period, growing by 1.5TW and surpassing coal as the largest source of power capacity worldwide, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its “Renewables 2022” report, the IEA expects renewables to grow by 2.4TW over...
electrek.co
Rivian (RIVN) will use wind energy to power up to 75% of its Illinois factory
Rivian (RIVN) signed a new Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) today to source 50 MW of clean electricity from Apex Clean Energy’s proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm. The EV marker will use the wind energy purchase and its other renewable energy initiatives to power up to 75% of its Normal, Illinois, manufacturing facility.
PV Tech
Voltalia signs MOU for green hydrogen project in Egypt with up to 2.7GW solar and wind
Renewables company Voltalia and Egyptian oil company TAQA Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government of Egypt to develop, finance and operate a green hydrogen cluster with solar PV and wind power. Located in a greenfield site near Ain Sokhna port in the Suez Canal Economic...
Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency.The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said."Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster...
European energy firms dominate landmark California offshore wind auction
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government's first-ever sale of offshore wind development rights off the coast of California drew $757.1 million in high bids, mainly from European companies seeking a foothold in the U.S. wind-power industry's expansion to the Pacific Ocean.
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With wind power picking up as a viable energy source, new research shows U.S. air quality is getting better, benefiting all Americans' health. There was one caveat to the findings, however: Only about a third of the potentially enormous health benefit is being...
Gizmodo
Renewable Energy Set to Overtake Coal Power Globally by 2025
On this fine Wednesday, may I present you with a rare bit of positive climate news: Sustainable energy is on the rise. Globally, the amount of renewable energy from sources like wind and solar is set to increase as much in the next five years as it did over the past 20, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency. And, in that doubling, renewable power will overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than 90% of all electricity expansion between now and 2027, the IEA forecasted.
The best solar generators in 2022
We tested a baker's dozen solar generators — large-capacity rechargeable power stations paired with a set of portable solar panels — to find the best performing, most versatile devices that can provide backup power for your home during an emergency and do double duty for off-grid activities like camping, tailgating or even DIY projects around your yard.
gcaptain.com
Nor-Shipping targets renewable potential with first Norwegian Offshore Wind pavilion
Nor-Shipping has announced that its 2023 event, taking place in Oslo and Lillestrøm, 6-9 June, will feature a dedicated offshore wind pavilion for the very first time. Hosted by specialist cluster organisation Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW), the area aims to showcase national expertise to a global audience, opening up business opportunity for stakeholders throughout the maritime and ocean industries. Floating offshore wind will be a key focus, highlighting the potential of an energy niche set for “explosive growth”.
U.S. utilities to triple battery storage capacity by 2025 -EIA
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Power utilities in the United States could triple their battery storage capacity in the coming three years, as new projects grow bigger while wind and solar capacity expand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
