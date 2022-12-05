Read full article on original website
Related
goldderby.com
Jerzy Skolimowski interview: ‘EO’ director
“It gives me a lot of satisfaction. It’s an honor,” says Jerzy Skolimowski, the director and co-writer of “EO,” Poland’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. “It’s also proof that the film must be one of the better films made in Poland last year, so I’m very glad that I can represent with my film ‘EO.'” Watch our exclusive interview with Skolimowski and his wife, the film’s co-writer and co-producer, Ewa Piaskowska, above.
goldderby.com
Robert-Jonathan Koeyers interview: ‘It’s Nice In Here’ writer-director
“It’s about how we tell stories about people who are no longer there to tell them,” argues writer and director Robert-Jonathan Koeyers about his new animated short film “It’s Nice In Here.” The film tells the story of a young Black teen named Crimson, who is gunned down by a police officer in a convenience store. The short examines the shooting from a multitude of perspectives, including the officer himself, and also looks at the way the media covers these incidents. In an exclusive video interview with Gold Derby (watch above), Koeyers talks about the genesis of the film and how animation can “emphasize the fallibility of our memories.”
goldderby.com
Nicco Annan interview: ‘P-Valley’
“This role has allowed me to be more audacious and authentic,” declares Nicco Annan about playing Uncle Clifford on “P-Valley.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I’ve always been a person who has walked in my own truth. I never fit into the confines society gives me. This role is a space where you can spread your wings and do all things. Some people, because of their previous biases with Black characters and queer characters, can be very limited. Being able to play Uncle Clifford is something that allows me to flex, and allows all of those things to be gone. It’s like the phoenix.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Seth Reiss and Will Tracy interview: ‘The Menu’ writers
“We trusted our taste and what we found interesting,” explains Seth Reiss about writing “The Menu” with Will Tracy. For our recent webchat Tracy adds, “Sometimes it helps to have in your head a version of the movie you don’t want to make. We knew what that version was, where the food and some of the interesting emotional nuances fall by the wayside in favor of something more blunt and violent.” Watch our exclusive video interview with the pair above.
goldderby.com
Felix Kammerer and Daniel Bruhl interview: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
“It was a crazy moment. I got the message when I was sitting at a park with friends and we were having a picnic,” recalls actor Felix Kammerer about hearing the news he had landed his first film role in “All Quiet on the Western Front.” “I got the call from the director and producer and they told me they were going to see me in Prague. Then I was celebrating, but it takes you about four seconds, and then you realize, ‘Oh God! Now I have to really do that!'” Watch our exclusive interview with Kammerer and his co-star, BAFTA nominee Daniel Bruhl above.
Comments / 0