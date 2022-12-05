Multihyphenate creative director and designer Heron Preston has entered the mushroom leather space. In a new art concept called “A Fruit Bowl,” Preston used Reishi Fine Mycelium. The material is made by San Francisco-based biotech firm MycoWorks as a plant-based alternative to leather grown via mycelium, or mushroom root. (Brands like Hermès also employ the material for small concepts). Preston made the one-of-a-kind, noncommercial concept under his sustainability studio L.E.D. Studio, which stands for Less Environmentally Destructive. More from WWDA Look at Artist Yvette Mayorga's Most Recent Show at The MomentaryInside Charisse Pearlina Weston's Solo Exhibition at the Queens MuseumInside Control...

17 MINUTES AGO