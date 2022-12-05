Read full article on original website
Related
Pakistan v England: second Test, fourth day – live
Over-by-over coverage as Pakistan chase 355 runs to win. Join our writers for the latest
Post Register
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players' actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation.
Post Register
Outnumbered Dutch eliminated in Louis van Gaal's finale
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The Dutch were outnumbered. Argentina had one Lionel Messi and the Netherlands had none.
Post Register
Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
Comments / 0