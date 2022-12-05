Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
JCPS giveaway event serves local families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Take What You Can Tote event returned to Tyrran (Ty) W. Scroggins Stadium. The giveaway is an annual event for Jefferson County Public Schools. Saturday, families came to Central High School and were encouraged to to take as much as they could carry. As it...
WLKY.com
Snoop Dogg joins board for Louisville non-profit helping youth affected by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another rap icon has joined with local youth activism organization 2X Game Changers. Rap star Master P has been associated with Louisville activist Christopher 2X's initiative for a while, and now Snoop Dogg is adding his support as well. Game Changers is a non-profit that promotes...
WLKY.com
Dolly Parton Imagination Library coming to Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program is coming to Bullitt County. Bullitt County Public Schools made the announcement on its Facebook Thursday. The goal of the program helps kids find joy in reading. To do that, it provides children up to age five with a free...
WLKY.com
Santa Christmas Caravan spreads joy throughout the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santa was spreading holiday cheer across the Metro this weekend. The popular Santa Christmas Caravan was out visiting dozens of neighborhoods around the city. The caravan stopped in four locations Sunday along its route one of those locations was Louisville Male High School. At each location,...
WLKY.com
Great Train Show pulls into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Model makers, hobbyists and train enthusiasts could be found at the Kentucky Expo Center Sunday. More than 40 exhibitors set up their model trains for the Great Train Show. There were a variety of different trains and themes on display including a Christmas train. Exhibitors say...
WLKY.com
26 LMPD officers sworn into the department as part of 53rd Metro Academy class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday marks the end of one chapter for 26 LMPD recruits. They're now officially in the department. In just a matter of days, they will be serving the Louisville Metro area. "I know that being able to bring in new bodies is going to be a...
WLKY.com
Metro government hosts housing fair to encourage more Black home ownership in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to increase Black homeownership, Louisville's Office of Equity held its housing fair Saturday in the Shawnee neighborhood. It's one of several west Louisville neighborhoods where there are more renters than homeowners and organizers want to see that change. "We just want to make...
WLKY.com
Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana wraps Christmas presents for kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Boys & Girls Club of Kentuckiana got to wrapping to make sure children have a bright Christmas. The Boys & Girls Club partnered with the Optimist Club of Louisville and Toys for Tots for their holiday wrapping party Sunday morning. Volunteers, staff, board members and...
WLKY.com
LMPD deputy chief will serve as department's interim leader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday, Louisville Mayor elect Craig Greenberg announced one of his first appointments. LMPD's Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief, once current Chief Erika Shields leaves in January. Gwinn-Villaroel followed Shields from Atlanta to Louisville. She had been the training commander for Atlanta’s...
WLKY.com
Santa touring Louisville in Christmas Caravan: When he's visiting your street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Louisville, Santa is making his way through the Metro this weekend. As an extension of Light Up Louisville, on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa will be riding throughout Louisville. During his trot through the city, Santa will be stopping...
WLKY.com
LMPD's Shop with a Cop builds relationships with kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect, serve, and shop. Louisville Metro Police Department officers took on a fun assignment Saturday. The department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop. School counselors selected the dozens of kids who were paired with officers and spent...
WLKY.com
LMPD investigating 2 overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first happened just after 1 p. m. That's when Sixth Division officers were called out to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Ct. in the Newburg neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a...
WLKY.com
Juneteenth declared official holiday for Metro city workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro city employees will now have a new paid holiday on their calendars each year. Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance Thursday at Metro Hall making Juneteenth an official holiday for city employees. Also known as National Freedom Day, the holiday celebrates the liberation of all...
WLKY.com
Louisville volleyball heading back to Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the University of Louisville volleyball team is heading back to the Final Four. The No. 1-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks in five sets during their Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
WLKY.com
UofL basketball greats honor legendary coach Denny Crum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville basketball greats spent the evening together to reminisce about the good times, particularly with their former coach Denny Crum. The Hall of Fame coach has had health issues, so the players wanted to make sure they didn't miss an opportunity to honor him.
WLKY.com
Prayer vigil held for Oldham County 17-year-old killed in I-71 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones of an Oldham County teen killed in a hit and run on Interstate 71 gathered to remember him Friday evening. Ayden Altman, 17, died after he was hit by a semitruck on I-71 on Dec. 2. Investigators say it happened after Altman crashed his car late Friday. They said Altman and his passenger were in the median when a semi trying to avoid the wrecked car struck him.
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Bullitt East Chargers
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East is the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. "Lots of emotions," head coach Keegan Kendrick said about the state title. "Just to see what we could do for our community is an awesome, awesome experience." Bullitt East beat Male to win the state...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened a little after 3:30 p.m. when LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Court. When they got there they found a man who...
WLKY.com
Completion date for project to redesign Bardstown Road delayed until spring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction currently underway to make Bardstown Road safer will take longer than expected. The news was confirmed by Highlands Metro Council representative Cassie Chambers Armstrong who cited the upcoming winter season and supply chain issues as reasons the redesign project will not be complete until April.
WLKY.com
Jeff Brohm says 'a lot of work to be done' taking over reins of UofL football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native Jeff Brohm is hard at work, just 24 hours after being introduced as the University of Louisville's head football coach. "It was a great feeling to see all the fans and supporters out there," Brohm said. Thursday's announcement was extremely special to Brohm, who...
