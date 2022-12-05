ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, KY

WLKY.com

JCPS giveaway event serves local families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Take What You Can Tote event returned to Tyrran (Ty) W. Scroggins Stadium. The giveaway is an annual event for Jefferson County Public Schools. Saturday, families came to Central High School and were encouraged to to take as much as they could carry. As it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Dolly Parton Imagination Library coming to Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program is coming to Bullitt County. Bullitt County Public Schools made the announcement on its Facebook Thursday. The goal of the program helps kids find joy in reading. To do that, it provides children up to age five with a free...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Santa Christmas Caravan spreads joy throughout the Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santa was spreading holiday cheer across the Metro this weekend. The popular Santa Christmas Caravan was out visiting dozens of neighborhoods around the city. The caravan stopped in four locations Sunday along its route one of those locations was Louisville Male High School. At each location,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Great Train Show pulls into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Model makers, hobbyists and train enthusiasts could be found at the Kentucky Expo Center Sunday. More than 40 exhibitors set up their model trains for the Great Train Show. There were a variety of different trains and themes on display including a Christmas train. Exhibitors say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD deputy chief will serve as department's interim leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Friday, Louisville Mayor elect Craig Greenberg announced one of his first appointments. LMPD's Deputy Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel will serve as interim chief, once current Chief Erika Shields leaves in January. Gwinn-Villaroel followed Shields from Atlanta to Louisville. She had been the training commander for Atlanta’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD's Shop with a Cop builds relationships with kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect, serve, and shop. Louisville Metro Police Department officers took on a fun assignment Saturday. The department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop. School counselors selected the dozens of kids who were paired with officers and spent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD investigating 2 overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. The first happened just after 1 p. m. That's when Sixth Division officers were called out to the 4300 block of Wooded Way Ct. in the Newburg neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Juneteenth declared official holiday for Metro city workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro city employees will now have a new paid holiday on their calendars each year. Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance Thursday at Metro Hall making Juneteenth an official holiday for city employees. Also known as National Freedom Day, the holiday celebrates the liberation of all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville volleyball heading back to Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the University of Louisville volleyball team is heading back to the Final Four. The No. 1-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks in five sets during their Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL basketball greats honor legendary coach Denny Crum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville basketball greats spent the evening together to reminisce about the good times, particularly with their former coach Denny Crum. The Hall of Fame coach has had health issues, so the players wanted to make sure they didn't miss an opportunity to honor him.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Prayer vigil held for Oldham County 17-year-old killed in I-71 hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Loved ones of an Oldham County teen killed in a hit and run on Interstate 71 gathered to remember him Friday evening. Ayden Altman, 17, died after he was hit by a semitruck on I-71 on Dec. 2. Investigators say it happened after Altman crashed his car late Friday. They said Altman and his passenger were in the median when a semi trying to avoid the wrecked car struck him.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Bullitt East Chargers

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East is the UPS Jobs Team of the Week. "Lots of emotions," head coach Keegan Kendrick said about the state title. "Just to see what we could do for our community is an awesome, awesome experience." Bullitt East beat Male to win the state...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was found shot to death in the Jacobs neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened a little after 3:30 p.m. when LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the 1800 block of Carl Court. When they got there they found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Completion date for project to redesign Bardstown Road delayed until spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction currently underway to make Bardstown Road safer will take longer than expected. The news was confirmed by Highlands Metro Council representative Cassie Chambers Armstrong who cited the upcoming winter season and supply chain issues as reasons the redesign project will not be complete until April.
LOUISVILLE, KY

