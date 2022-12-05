ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dense fog overnight, unsettled start to workweek

More fog with areas of drizzle expected Sunday night into Monday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect late Sunday evening through Monday morning across a good chunk of the KSN viewing area. Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile at times. Please slow down your speed and give yourself plenty of stopping distance between you and the car in front of you overnight.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average weekend, rain kicks off the workweek

A mild day across the state with comfortable conditions and sunshine by the afternoon. Skies remain clear and starry. Calm and cool conditions will lead us through the overnight. This will allow temperatures to fall into the upper teens and 20s by sunrise tomorrow. Temperatures remain mild for Sunday. Another...
Kansas woman, three Floridians indicted in mail-order pharmacy fraud case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury in Topeka has indicted a Lawrence woman and three residents of Florida in connection to a scheme to defraud Medicare on Friday. Fawn Lickteig, 42, of Lawrence, Steven Churchill, 36, and Elaine Balsamo, 58, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Samson Solomon, 25, of Margate, Florida were charged with the following crimes:
