A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO