Yamhill, OR

Comments / 1

 

luxesource.com

Rustic Authenticity Marks The Interiors Of This Oregon Hotel

Exploring Oregon’s largest wine region just got a little more luxurious. Located in McMinnville, the new Tributary Hotel is a sanctuary of calm elegance for travelers to the Willamette Valley. The eight-room boutique hotel is situated within the 100-year-old Taylor-Dale building at the heart of McMinnville’s historic downtown.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
The Oregonian

How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast

Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory

Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mi Cava & Cocina Brings Flavor to a Bland Couple of Blocks Anchored by Chain Restaurants Around the Former Mall 205

A newish restaurant near what’s left of Mall 205 just east of the freeway is trying something bold: operate as the only upscale Mexican seafood and steakhouse in a sea of chain eateries. Mi Cava & Cocina may be surrounded by shopping centers and strip clubs in various stages of decline, but the business shares little in common with its neighbors and offers diners a major upgrade from the area’s corporate-heavy fare, which includes the usual suspects (Taco Bell, Olive Garden, Red Robin, Denny’s).
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Ava Roasteria breaks ground on mixed use downtown Tigard project

The small coffee chain will build a coffee shop/cocktail bar, a roaster and bakery in a building with 22 apartments.After years in the making and loads of hurdles along the way, the Ava Roasteria mixed-use building project officially broke ground under sunny skies Monday afternoon, Dec. 5, on Tigard's Main Street. Kenny Asher, Tigard's community development director, said the project has been in the works for a decade, the same time as he's held his position. "This is a day that so many of us have looked forward to for so long and so many of you have actively and...
TIGARD, OR
Washingtonian.com

Beloved Market and Cafe Little Red Fox Is Closing

Little Red Fox will close its cafe, bakery, and market in Upper Northwest on December 23. Its sister sweet shop, Sugar Fox, will close as well. In a statement posted on Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said this is not a business decision; it’s a personal one. “In order to address complicated health issues and prioritize the well being of our family, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to close,” they wrote.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop

Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Plans for an Oft-Delayed Drinking Water Pipeline Under the Willamette Have Quietly Changed

The Portland Water Bureau has worked for 12 years to add a new pipeline to carry drinking water to the westside when the inevitable Cascadia earthquake disables the ancient water lines that currently supply that side of the city. The budget has ballooned. Bureau officials won’t say what it is, and a project that was supposed to be finished in 2022 will instead return to the Portland City Council in 2023 with a new price tag and a new plan.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Homeless sweeps don’t work

A few days after the mayor’s roust of the homeless and the tent dwellers from Old Town last spring, I saw a new campsite elsewhere in the city. How did I know it was a new campsite? No trash around it! This guy hadn’t been there for very long. This is the result of homeless sweeps in affluent parts of the city. The homeless go somewhere else in the city. Now we’re poised for another roust in the Central Eastside Industrial District, (Portland’s plan to curb Central Eastside crime, homelessness replicates Old Town’s. Will it work? Dec. 1).
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 ScanFair: Nordic Christmas Market

Enjoy the sights, sounds, tastes and traditions of a Nordic Christmas market at ScanFair. Since 1986, Nordic Northwest has brought Scandinavia to Portland through traditional food, entertainment, goods and activities. Here’s what you can enjoy at this year’s ScanFair. While you’re there, swing by Crafty Wonderland Holiday Art and Craft...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Home Forward opens affordable housing waitlists for first time in 3 years

The Portland-area housing authority Home Forward opened applications for apartment waitlists last week for the first time in three years. The agency, which is Oregon’s largest provider of affordable public housing, is accepting applications for 33 waitlists at various subsidized properties in Portland and Gresham. Waitlists are organized by unit size, said Home Forward spokesperson Monica Foucher. That means some apartment complexes will have more than one waitlist, and buildings on the list are accepting anywhere between 25 and 3,000 applications.
PORTLAND, OR
