An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO