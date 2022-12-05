Read full article on original website
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
KMOV
Columbia, S.C., Deputy Chief drops out of bid for next SLMPD chief
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS, KMOV) - The Columbia, South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief, Melron Kelly, has withdrawn his name from the race to become chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. WIS-TV reports that officials in contact with Kelly said that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly...
KMOV
Homeowners seeing results as STL city crews board up hundreds of dangerous properties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -Two crews of three men are responsible for closing off at least 4,000 of St. Louis City’s vacant and most dangerous properties. “First thing we have to do is check for safety. Make sure there’s no structural bricks falling. Make sure the front porch isn’t caving in,” says Board Up Section crew member Trevon Finney.
kjluradio.com
House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington
An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
KMOV
Two-story house fire in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a two-story house on Maffitt Avenue in North City. The fire broke out just after nine o’clock on Saturday. There have been no reports of any injuries. Crews have been working to keep the fire...
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
Jefferson Barracks Bridge lane shift happening Sunday at 8 a.m.
Beginning Sunday morning, drivers who use Interstate 255 to cross the Mississippi River between Illinois and Missouri will have to take a different route.
Hillsboro man dies in crash along Route V
A 66-year-old Hillsboro man died Saturday evening after crashing his truck along Route V in Jefferson County.
gladstonedispatch.com
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. Gray sat by Johnson’s side, praying....
Large house fire in north St. Louis
St. Louis firefighters battle a house fire on West Florissant Avenue and De Soto Avenue in north St. Louis.
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT adding a few more upgrade plans to the I-55 third lane extension project in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to add a few additional projects to the upcoming I-55 road work plan. The I-55 project will add a third lane of traffic both north and southbound on I-55 from Route Z in Pevely to the Highway 67 interchange south of Festus.
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed
There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
myleaderpaper.com
Plans for homes at Hwy. A, Sandy Creek again face opposition
The fourth attempt to build a subdivision at Hwy. A and Sandy Valley Road east of Hillsboro looks like it will meet the same fate as its predecessors – denial. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 Nov. 17 to recommend denial of a proposal from Bridle Creek Properties LLC of Ste. Genevieve to rezone 155.3 acres from large-lot residential to planned single-family residential to allow a development of 303 homes and 45 duplexes.
Couple’s viral fight to build a tiny Missouri home on A&E’s ‘Neighborhood Wars’
"We just decided to fight it," said Summer.
Police: Woman forced out of SUV suspect crashes near Collinsville
A Michigan man accused of forcing a woman out of her SUV earlier this week is behind bars after a crash near Collinsville, Illinois.
kttn.com
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
KMOV
1 person dead following overnight double shooting in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in an overnight double shooting Saturday morning, authorities say. According to SLMPD, the shooting occurred around 12:47 a.m. at the intersection of Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police reported that two people were found shot in front of a house. One,...
FOX2now.com
Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters
Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters. Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood. Boy Scouts host holiday food drive in Manchester. There remains a great need for food across the area as...
Freeburg mayor, ex-Cards pitcher among 8 accused in Illinois poaching case
A mayor of one small Metro East village and a former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher are among eight people accused in an Illinois poaching investigation.
Vacant St. Augustine church in north St. Louis damaged in fire
ST. LOUIS — A vacant north St. Louis church built in the 1800s that a St. Louis County couple was working to rehab was damaged in a fire Thursday night. Firefighters in north St. Louis worked to put out a fire at around 7 p.m. at the vacant St. Augustine Catholic Church at the intersection of West Hebert Street and Lismore Street.
