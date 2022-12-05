ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

KMOV

Columbia, S.C., Deputy Chief drops out of bid for next SLMPD chief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS, KMOV) - The Columbia, South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief, Melron Kelly, has withdrawn his name from the race to become chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. WIS-TV reports that officials in contact with Kelly said that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly...
COLUMBIA, SC
kjluradio.com

House Springs man seriously injured in crash just south of Washington

An eastern Missouri man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs, was driving on Country Club Road Saturday night just south of Washington when he began to skid on the wet road. The patrol says Beaumont was driving too fast for the conditions when his car began sliding, ran off the road, and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Two-story house fire in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews were on the scene of a fire at a two-story house on Maffitt Avenue in North City. The fire broke out just after nine o’clock on Saturday. There have been no reports of any injuries. Crews have been working to keep the fire...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Z1079

St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will "recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted" by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
C. Heslop

$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed

There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Plans for homes at Hwy. A, Sandy Creek again face opposition

The fourth attempt to build a subdivision at Hwy. A and Sandy Valley Road east of Hillsboro looks like it will meet the same fate as its predecessors – denial. The Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1 Nov. 17 to recommend denial of a proposal from Bridle Creek Properties LLC of Ste. Genevieve to rezone 155.3 acres from large-lot residential to planned single-family residential to allow a development of 303 homes and 45 duplexes.
HILLSBORO, MO
kttn.com

Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver

Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
HAZELWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Shooting investigation Saturday evening in St. Peters

Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening in a St. Peters neighborhood.
SAINT PETERS, MO

