WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Who is responsible for removing old political signs?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about political campaign signs. In November, they were everywhere and if you drive down certain areas of the highway right now, you might still spot some. This week, a viewer asked us about the rules for political signage on highways, now that...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police warns of holiday season scam
If you get a call from someone claiming to be a New York State Trooper who’s asking for holiday donations, hang up, it’s not legit. State Police say they never ask for donations from citizens. NYS Police posted a warning about the scam on their Twitter page on Saturday.
WHEC TV-10
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
WHEC TV-10
Connecticut’s first retail cannabis sales to begin Jan. 10
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales will begin as soon as Jan. 10, state regulators announced Friday, with about half of the state’s medical marijuana operators expanding their businesses to include the new market for all adults 21 and over. As many as...
WHEC TV-10
NYS Health Department recommends a return to masks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The New York State Health Department is recommending people start masking again. It’s not solely because of COVID. It’s because of a spike in respiratory viruses in kids. Dr. Edward Lewis in Brighton, who specializes in pediatrics, says he thinks masking again is a good idea....
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: A Slushy Snow Accumulation Is Possible
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A weak storm system is set to pass over Western New York for later on Friday and early Sunday. At this point, the low-pressure system will have limited amounts of moisture and marginally cold temperatures which should limit any snow accumulations. Most of the area will...
WHEC TV-10
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
HONOLULU (AP) — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. “We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in...
WHEC TV-10
AP Top Science News at 4:46 p.m. EST
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo gives award to conservationist for work in Madagascar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo presented Dr. Patricia Wright with the Conservation Warrior Award on Thursday. The award honors people whose commitment to conservation has made meaningful impacts on species’ survival. Dr. Wright is a renowned anthropologist who spent her early life in Rochester and has...
