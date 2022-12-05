ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carterville, IL

Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board

PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
PADUCAH, KY
12/10 High School Basketball

PADUCAH — Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, Dec. 10. McCracken County 76, Pope John Paul 54. Carlisle County 83, CCA 79. Lyon County 85, Christian County 72. Trigg County 84, Hickman County 82 (OT). Livingston Central 53, Christian Fellowship 50. Clarksville Academy...
PADUCAH, KY
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges

HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
HARDIN COUNTY, IL

