wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois to get new '730' area code after 22 year delay
SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line. According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
Southern Illinois Healthcare announces workforce reductions in 'last resort' decision, cites nat'l. financial issues for hospitals
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has announced the elimination or reorganization of 76 positions within senior leadership, management, and corporate services, in what President and CEO Rex Budde says was "truly a last resort." According to a release from SIH, 33 of the positions were already vacant and...
Sign language interpreter from Paducah appointed to serve on state board
PADUCAH — A sign language interpreter from Paducah has been named to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Edie Ryan lives in Paducah, but she works as a sign language interpreter for Muhlenberg County Schools. Gov. Andy Beshear's office on Friday announced that...
Sikeston, Missouri man convicted of first-degree murder in November 2019 shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — After a nearly two-year-long search that led to his arrest in 2021, a suspect in the 2019 murder of Keon L. Cooper was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. Olando T. Sheron, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was convicted following a jury trial led by Jackson...
12/10 High School Basketball
PADUCAH — Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, Dec. 10. McCracken County 76, Pope John Paul 54. Carlisle County 83, CCA 79. Lyon County 85, Christian County 72. Trigg County 84, Hickman County 82 (OT). Livingston Central 53, Christian Fellowship 50. Clarksville Academy...
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
