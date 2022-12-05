Read full article on original website
The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look
An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
goldderby.com
Nicco Annan interview: ‘P-Valley’
“This role has allowed me to be more audacious and authentic,” declares Nicco Annan about playing Uncle Clifford on “P-Valley.” For our recent webchat he adds, “I’ve always been a person who has walked in my own truth. I never fit into the confines society gives me. This role is a space where you can spread your wings and do all things. Some people, because of their previous biases with Black characters and queer characters, can be very limited. Being able to play Uncle Clifford is something that allows me to flex, and allows all of those things to be gone. It’s like the phoenix.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Blake Neely interview: ‘Good Night Oppy’ composer
Even though “Good Night Oppy” takes place on an entirely different planet, composer Blake Neely made a very conscious choice to use standard orchestrations when composing the documentary’s original score. “There are some computery and metallic sounds in the score that float about here and there, but mostly I used traditional piano and orchestra because we really wanted to bring things to life,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent interview (watch the exclusive video interview above).
goldderby.com
Brian d’Arcy James interview: ‘The Cathedral’
“There’s a lot of internal struggle,” reveals actor Brian d’Arcy James about his complex character in Ricky D’Ambrose’s film “The Cathedral.” The performer stars as Richard Damrosch, a father who over the course of his son Jesse’s formative years struggles to adequately express his feelings for his wife, parents, in-laws, and even his child. The commanding performance just earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination, at which he feels “completely flabbergasted.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Demian Bichir interview: ‘Let the Right One In’
“This is not your everyday fantasy or vampire story,” declares past Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (“A Better Life”) about Showtime’s horror drama “Let the Right One In,” which concludes its ambitious limited run on December 11. For our recent webchat he adds, “we’re always hoping to find something that is three-dimensional and something that can help us expand our own limits and our own range and hopefully something that represents a risk or something that goes beyond the genre. That’s what I found here,” he says. “It’s one of the most complex and difficult characters that I have ever played.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
ComicBook
Anna Kendrick Stars in Trailer for New Horror Movie Alice, Darling
Actor Anna Kendrick has starred in a diverse array of projects over the years, which includes dabbling in the world of thrillers, with the upcoming film Alice, Darling seeing her take on the role of a woman pushed to the edge and deciding to fight back against her tormenter. The film has earned a trailer and, while much of it appears to highlight the disturbing dynamic of a controlling romantic partner and the potential repercussions of such a situation, the later moments showcase the intensity of what could happen when a victim takes a stand against such manipulation. Check out the trailer for Alice, Darling below before the film lands in select theaters on December 30th and opens wide on January 20, 2023.
Wednesday Boss Says Fred Armisen Shaved His Head to Play Uncle Fester (And He's Only in One Episode)
With monsters, murder and mayhem rampant at Nevermore Academy, it was only fitting that Wednesday‘s titular character would receive a visit from her kooky Uncle Fester (played by Fred Armisen). The electricity-wielding elder dropped by in Episode 7 to check up on his niece and lay low for a few days before his next “job” in Boston. According to Miles Millar, who serves as showrunner alongside Al Gough, there was only one actor in mind for the oddball role. “What’s great about working with someone like Tim Burton is that you get your first choice,” Millar tells TVLine. “We always wanted Fred...
EW.com
The 18 best TV shows of 2022 (and 5 worst)
The best of TV in 2022 by the numbers: Seven spectacular debuts, four fascinating farewell seasons, one prescient docuseries — and two antiheroes who earned a spot on both of our critics' lists. Below, EW's Kristen Baldwin and Darren Franich celebrate the series that moved them — and the ones that made them very, very mad.
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
“So many talented directors who are there because of years of struggles in honing the craft of filmmaking and then there is Taylor Swift being parachuted thanks to some sort of privilege.”
ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
goldderby.com
Ramin Bahrani interview: ‘2nd Chance’ director
When Ramin Bahrani came on board to direct “2nd Chance,” about Richard Davis, the project’s producers, Johnny Galvin and Daniel M. Turcan had a much different idea as to what it was going to be. “When I saw the material and the archives of Richard, they wanted to make a fiction film and I said that this is, to me, very interesting as a documentary. I had done two short docs but never a feature doc,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above).
goldderby.com
Richard Linklater and Tommy Pallotta interview: ‘Apollo 10 1/2’
“This movie isn’t just any moment,” declares Richard Linklater about “Apollo 10 1/2 : A Space Age Childhood.” For our recent webchat he continues, “The Apollo trip is going to be talked about 500 to 1,000 years from now. The first time humanity left and landed on another planet (moon). That’s a huge milestone. It seemed worthy of examining from the viewpoint of a kid. Taking out the trash and playing with his buddies. To have a small story wrapped around such a monumental achievement seemed kind of fun.” Watch our exclusive interview above.
goldderby.com
Terilyn A. Shropshire interview: ‘The Woman King’ editor
[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.]. Terilyn A. Shropshire was in the editing room for the 2020 Netflix superhero film “The Old Guard” when Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie’s director and the editor’s creative partner of 20-plus years, told her that she had found their next project. That was “The Woman King,” a historical epic that opened in U.S. theaters on September 16 and marks the fifth collaboration on a feature film between Prince-Bythewood and Shropshire, for whom one of the biggest advantages to have arisen out of her close relationship with the director is that the latter already brings her into the filmmaking process during the early stages of production.
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
goldderby.com
Felix Kammerer and Daniel Bruhl interview: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
“It was a crazy moment. I got the message when I was sitting at a park with friends and we were having a picnic,” recalls actor Felix Kammerer about hearing the news he had landed his first film role in “All Quiet on the Western Front.” “I got the call from the director and producer and they told me they were going to see me in Prague. Then I was celebrating, but it takes you about four seconds, and then you realize, ‘Oh God! Now I have to really do that!'” Watch our exclusive interview with Kammerer and his co-star, BAFTA nominee Daniel Bruhl above.
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters
Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau. Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills. On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
tvinsider.com
A New ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation,’ On and Off Stage with Idina Menzel, ‘Fire’ Rescue Trauma, HBO Revives ‘Walls’
In another busy Friday in the streaming world, Netflix presents Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, Will Smith’s grueling Emancipation arrives on Apple TV+ and Idina Menzel takes fans on the road and onto the Madison Square Garden stage in a Disney+ special. Fire Country’s midseason finale brings back tragic memories for a firefighter. After nearly 20 years, HBO re-airs its Emmy-nominated film If These Walls Could Talk, dramatizing stories about abortion in three different decades.
Collider
'Moving On': Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin-Led Revenge Comedy Gets Release Date
The upcoming film Moving On is the latest project from Oscar nominee Paul Weitz, the writer and director of 2002's About a Boy. The film is described as an "original comedy of humor and heart" and once again sees Weitz both holding the pen and standing behind the camera with an all-star cast that features Academy Award Winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award Nominee Lily Tomlin, Malcolm McDowell, and Richard Roundtree. Now, news of the project has just been released by Roadside Attractions, confirming that the film will be released theatrically on March 17, 2023.
Jessica Henwick on Her Career Milestone No One Knows About
In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s sequel that follows self-titled “disrupters” as they convene on the private island of their tech billionaire leader, internet drama is the name of the game (well, in addition to murder). Jessica Henwick’s character, Peg, is the long-suffering assistant to Kate Hudson’s Birdie Jay, a fashion-industry stalwart who can’t stop tweeting herself into cultural crosshairs. The franchise is tailor-made for memefication, and Henwick joined the ensemble after a steady run of roles in such other discourse-forward titles as Game of Thrones and Marvel’s Iron Fist. But her first time trending was actually...
