Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Trial Blazers believe they are in a good spot at 13-11, but are they?: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers got two wins over the weekend to move back over .500 at 13-11 before getting three days off to regroup. The Blazer Focused podcast, supported by ZoomCare (Beyond Better™ Healthcare) goes over what’s gone right lately and why the Blazers should be encourged by where they sit.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
Gary Payton II ‘closer’ to making Portland Trail Blazers debut
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II, who has not played this season after undergoing offseason core muscle surgery, is closer to making his debut. But the details of “closer” remain open to interpretation. “He practiced today,” Damian Lillard said, following Wednesday’s practice at the team’s practice facility...
Portland Trail Blazers hold ‘intense’ practice to clean up ‘slippage’
The Portland Trail Blazers returned to the practice court Wednesday looking to fine tune areas that led to eight losses in 10 games before they won a back-to-back over the weekend. Given how little practice time the Blazers typically get, coach Chauncey Billups held an intense session designed to restore...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes
Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn Nets guard as part of the fallout from him tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not...
NBC Sports
Six years after 60-piece, Klay has similar approach vs. Pacers
Back on Dec. 5, 2016, Klay Thompson broke the game of basketball when he erupted for a career-high 60 points in 29 minutes against the Indiana Pacers. Fast-forward to Dec. 5, 2022, Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflected on that unforgettable night. “We’ve seen Klay get hot a lot over the...
Winterhawks Player of the Week: Jack O’Brien
Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. He has had a very good consistent season. With 2 goals and 2 assists in 3 games, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for November 28 through December 4 is Jack O’Brien. I thought he’d won it once already this season,...
NBA
Trail Blazers Host Nuggets As Portland Looks To Make It Three In A Row
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (13-11) vs DENVER NUGGETS (14-10) Dec. 8, 2022 — Moda Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the second time this season on Dec. 8 in Portland. THIS SEASON: The Trail Blazers defeated the Nuggets by a final score of 135-110...
After UCLA’s Big Ten fate is finalized, Pac-12 media rights deal and expansion decision will be ‘months away not a year away’
The pending decision from the University of California board of regents to allow or prevent UCLA from joining the Big Ten has delayed the Pac-12′s media rights negotiations, which will conclude before the conference makes any determination about expansion. But Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff believes a conclusion to the...
theScore
Kerr: KD 'most talented' player, but Steph 'more impactful' to Warriors
Steve Kerr considers Kevin Durant to be the most talented player in the NBA but doesn't think the 12-time All-Star had the same impact during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors as Stephen Curry has had in his 14 seasons. In an interview with Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated,...
A year to remember: Oregon Class 6A girls basketball hosts one of the deepest fields in recent memory
As we enter most seasons, it’s generally clear who the top teams in the state are. Going into the fall of 2022, it was clear that West Linn and Sheldon were going to be among the state’s top football teams. Last spring, all eyes were on Tigard, Bend and Oregon City as the teams to beat in softball.
Kings' victory beam labeled a 'place of worship' on Google Maps, complete with comical fan testimonies
After every win, the Sacramento Kings point four massive lasers to the sky. The victory beam has been labeled a "place of worship" on Google Maps and the reviews are better described as testimonies of faith. From simple sentiments to more elaborate testimonials, Kings fans are describing the spiritual experiences...
Oregon State guards Christian Wright, Justin Rochelin set to make season debuts Sunday
Oregon State guards Christian Wright and Justin Rochelin, expected to be significant contributors to the Beavers’ rebuild, could make their season debuts for the men’s basketball team Sunday at Texas A&M. Wright, a 6-foot-3 sophomore transfer from Georgia, and Rochelin, a 6-5 freshman transfer from Arizona State, have...
Warriors recall James Wiseman from G League Santa Cruz
Before heading to Utah for a matchup with the Jazz, the Golden State Warriors will be getting some reinforcements from the G League. After seven games with G League Santa Cruz, former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman has been recalled to the NBA by the Warriors on Tuesday. Wiseman will join the team before their quick road trip to Utah.
Stephen Curry Is SI’s 2022 Sportsperson of the Year
An elusive Finals MVP award. A long-awaited college degree. Continued charitable works. Curry accomplished it all—and more—in 2022, reminding the world how to be a winner.
