ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Gary Payton II ‘closer’ to making Portland Trail Blazers debut

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II, who has not played this season after undergoing offseason core muscle surgery, is closer to making his debut. But the details of “closer” remain open to interpretation. “He practiced today,” Damian Lillard said, following Wednesday’s practice at the team’s practice facility...
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Why Kerr went to Moody before JK in Dubs' loss to Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season has seen the young talent on the Warriors -- including Jonathan Kuminga -- go through adversity in the early going. Kuminga played 23 minutes in Golden State's 112-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Chase Center and is quickly moving up the rotation chart for coach Steve Kerr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Six years after 60-piece, Klay has similar approach vs. Pacers

Back on Dec. 5, 2016, Klay Thompson broke the game of basketball when he erupted for a career-high 60 points in 29 minutes against the Indiana Pacers. Fast-forward to Dec. 5, 2022, Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflected on that unforgettable night. “We’ve seen Klay get hot a lot over the...
The Oregonian

Winterhawks Player of the Week: Jack O’Brien

Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. He has had a very good consistent season. With 2 goals and 2 assists in 3 games, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for November 28 through December 4 is Jack O’Brien. I thought he’d won it once already this season,...
The Oregonian

After UCLA’s Big Ten fate is finalized, Pac-12 media rights deal and expansion decision will be ‘months away not a year away’

The pending decision from the University of California board of regents to allow or prevent UCLA from joining the Big Ten has delayed the Pac-12′s media rights negotiations, which will conclude before the conference makes any determination about expansion. But Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff believes a conclusion to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy