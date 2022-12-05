ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OneRepublic, Kelly Clarkson to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

The Voice season 22 finale will feature an all-star lineup of performers. Some familiar names will take the stage, with performances by former coach Kelly Clarkson, who returns for season 23 of The Voice, and current coach Blake Shelton. OneRepublic, country superstar Kane Brown and Grammy-nominated Latin singer Maluma also will perform. Clarkson will provide Christmas cheer with a solo performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” her duet with season 21 coach, Ariana Grande, and OneRepublic will deliver their worldwide hit “I Ain’t Worried,” which is at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Kelela Is ‘On the Run’ in New Video and Upcoming Tour

Kelela is sharing a new taste of her upcoming album Raven with the release of the visuals for her song “On the Run,” as she announced a set of tour dates in the new year. The video follows the vocalist sitting in the passenger seat with Bambii, her co-producer, in the driver’s seat as Kelela rolls a joint and the two begin to cruise. The video splices the car clips as the two women sing along to the lyrics, with close-up shots of Kelela’s face. The dream sequence visual takes a sexy turn as the pair of women move things to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Noah Cyrus Shares New Song “Set For Life”

A deluxe edition of Noah Cyrus’ debut album, The Hardest Part, sees a reworking of her acclaimed 2022 release. Alternative versions, stripped-back re-imaginings, and an all-new song round out the recently released edition. The 16-track The Hardest Part (Deluxe) includes the songs “I Burned LA Down” and “Noah (Stand...
Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman

Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
5 Reasons Jennifer Hudson Had an Incredible Year in 2022

The multi-hyphenate is featured as one of PEOPLE's four People of the Year — and for good reason She Became an EGOT And the youngest female EGOT, at that! After scoring a Tony Award in June 2022 for her production work on the musical A Strange Loop, Jennifer Hudson, 41, cemented her status as the winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. "It's something obviously that I aspired to, but it takes a long time to process," she told PEOPLE. "It puts me...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announced as SNL Musical Guests for December 17

For the first time since 2009, Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live. The band will perform on the NBC program on the December 17 episode, hosted by Elvis star Austin Butler. Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ appearance will follow Brandi Carlile’s December 10 performance and SZA’s December 3 slot as the musical guest.

