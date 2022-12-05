Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM) * Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.
Sioux City Journal
Bluder reaches milestone as Hawkeyes roll
IOWA CITY — As Caitlin Clark flirted with another triple-double and McKenna Warnock reached career milestones Saturday, Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder set a record of her own. The 16th-ranked Hawkeyes’ 87-64 victory over Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was the 234th Big Ten win for the 23rd-year...
Sioux City Journal
Campbell, LaPorta share Hawkeye MVP honors
IOWA CITY — Linebacker Jack Campbell and tight end Sam LaPorta were named Sunday as co-recipients of the Roy J. Carver Most Valuable Player Award for the Iowa football team. Campbell earned the honor for the second straight season after leading the Hawkeye defense throughout a 7-5 season. The...
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes rally past Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bonus points in four of the last five matches allowed the Iowa wrestling team to rally for a win Saturday. The second-ranked Hawkeyes overcame a slow start to eventually win six matches and earn a 27-12 win at McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga was within 13-12 after Rocky...
Sioux City Journal
Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here
The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
Comments / 0