ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Japanese pair edges Americans to win Grand Prix Final gold

Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara narrowly edged Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at the Grand Prix Final on Friday in a rematch of their head-to-head showdown won by the Americans at the world championships. Miura and Kihara became the first pair from Japan to win the capstone...
Post Register

FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players' actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy