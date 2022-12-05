Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Japanese pair edges Americans to win Grand Prix Final gold
Japanese pairs skaters Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara narrowly edged Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at the Grand Prix Final on Friday in a rematch of their head-to-head showdown won by the Americans at the world championships. Miura and Kihara became the first pair from Japan to win the capstone...
Post Register
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup match
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players' actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation.
Post Register
Outnumbered Dutch eliminated in Louis van Gaal's finale
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The Dutch were outnumbered. Argentina had one Lionel Messi and the Netherlands had none.
Comments / 0