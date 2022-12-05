Read full article on original website
4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Week 13
The NFL season is nearing the final stretch as the wild Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints capped off Week 13. The playoff picture is starting to formulate, and it’s an interesting race out in the NFC. While it has been competitive,...
BetMGM bonus code for TNF: Claim $50 free plus $1,000 risk-free for Rams vs. Raiders
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 14 of the NFL kicks off Raiders vs. Rams on TNF and using BetMGM bonus code NJCOM50 grants you $50 free plus...
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, get $150 for Raiders vs. Rams and $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 14 kicks off in Los Angeles with the Raiders and Rams, and our DraftKings promo code offers up to $1,200 in bonuses,...
Bucs Make Bevy Of Moves Ahead Of MNF
Bucs fans received some good news this afternoon ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The team announced they have activated safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve, meaning he should play in tonight’s crucial game. Ryan, who hasn’t played since Week 4...
NFL Week 13 live updates: Bucs hold early lead on MNF
Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8)...
Marcus Mariota benched, rookie Desmond Ridder new starting quarterback for Atlanta Falcons: Report
Marcus Mariota’s time as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end. The Falcons have benched the veteran and will start rookie Desmond Ridder when they face the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 17, according to a report from NFL.com. The Falcons have a bye this week.
Bucs to face NFL's top defense against 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers (8-4) boast one of the best defenses in the NFL — allowing the fewest points and fewest yards, and are the best team at stopping the run.
Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Sleepers, risks and best options at QB, RB, WR, TE, D/ST and kicker
The Sportsnaut Week 14 fantasy football rankings break down the most important positions in fantasy, evaluating individual matchups, recent performances,
2022 NFL defense rankings: Week 14 fantasy defense rankings, NFL defensive stats
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) limited on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey opened the week with a limited practice on Wednesday, an improvement from last week when he was absent from the 49ers' first practice of the week. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Bucs, Brady erase late 13-point deficit to stun Saints on MNF
The legendary quarterback led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a Rachaad White touchdown catch with three seconds left in regulation to push the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday. The drive also helped the Bucs erase a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit...
