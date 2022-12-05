ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Pewter Report

Bucs Make Bevy Of Moves Ahead Of MNF

Bucs fans received some good news this afternoon ahead of the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The team announced they have activated safety Logan Ryan from injured reserve, meaning he should play in tonight’s crucial game. Ryan, who hasn’t played since Week 4...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 live updates: Bucs hold early lead on MNF

Week 13 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with a highly anticipated NFC matchup, as Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints hit the road to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs (5-6) currently lead the NFC South, while the Saints (4-8)...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) limited on Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCaffrey opened the week with a limited practice on Wednesday, an improvement from last week when he was absent from the 49ers' first practice of the week. Barring a setback, he should be good to go against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Bucs, Brady erase late 13-point deficit to stun Saints on MNF

The legendary quarterback led an 11-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a Rachaad White touchdown catch with three seconds left in regulation to push the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday. The drive also helped the Bucs erase a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit...
TAMPA, FL
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy