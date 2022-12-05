Read full article on original website
Justin Hurwitz interview: 'Babylon' composer
When Justin Hurwitz first got the 180-page script for Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” he was both overwhelmed and enthralled. “It was probably the most entertaining script I’ve ever read. But I was also like holy shit, there’s gonna be a lot of music in this movie,” Hurwitz tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview.
Brent Kiser and Andrew Twite interview: 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' sound
“The whole point of this movie is to make sense of the noise. So we had to establish noise,” says “Everything Everywhere All at Once” supervising sound editor Brent Kiser. Time traveling through the multiverse is a central concept in the Daniels’ maximalist film, but the directors were adamant about a “lo fi” quality to the sound. So Kiser and sound effects editor Andrew Twite gave the cacophonous design a warm, familiar feeling. “We’re living in a Windows 95 world,” quips Kiser. Watch the exclusive video interview above.
Terilyn A. Shropshire interview: 'The Woman King' editor
[WARNING: The article and above interview contain spoilers about “The Woman King.” Read and watch at your own risk.]. Terilyn A. Shropshire was in the editing room for the 2020 Netflix superhero film “The Old Guard” when Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie’s director and the editor’s creative partner of 20-plus years, told her that she had found their next project. That was “The Woman King,” a historical epic that opened in U.S. theaters on September 16 and marks the fifth collaboration on a feature film between Prince-Bythewood and Shropshire, for whom one of the biggest advantages to have arisen out of her close relationship with the director is that the latter already brings her into the filmmaking process during the early stages of production.
Jerzy Skolimowski interview: 'EO' director
“It gives me a lot of satisfaction. It’s an honor,” says Jerzy Skolimowski, the director and co-writer of “EO,” Poland’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards. “It’s also proof that the film must be one of the better films made in Poland last year, so I’m very glad that I can represent with my film ‘EO.'” Watch our exclusive interview with Skolimowski and his wife, the film’s co-writer and co-producer, Ewa Piaskowska, above.
Ramin Bahrani interview: '2nd Chance' director
When Ramin Bahrani came on board to direct “2nd Chance,” about Richard Davis, the project’s producers, Johnny Galvin and Daniel M. Turcan had a much different idea as to what it was going to be. “When I saw the material and the archives of Richard, they wanted to make a fiction film and I said that this is, to me, very interesting as a documentary. I had done two short docs but never a feature doc,” he tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above).
Maria Schrader interview: 'She Said' director
In “She Said,” New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) wonder if their tireless work in reporting Harvey Weinstein‘s decades of sexual abuse and harassment will change anything — if anyone will care. Maria Schrader had a similar thought when she read their article on Oct. 5, 2017. “It was shocking. It was at the same time not really surprising. I was wondering what would follow, if there would be something following,” the director tells Gold Derby (watch the exclusive video interview above). “And then it did.”
Danai Gurira interview: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
When the cast of “Black Panther” won Best Film Ensemble at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, it was star Chadwick Boseman who spoke on behalf of the cast. “We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and Black,” Boseman said as he was flanked by his SAG Award-winning co-stars. “We know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on; a stage for you to be featured on. We know what it’s like to be the tail and not the head; we know what it’s like to be beneath and not above. And that is what we went to work with every day. Because we knew — not that we would be around during awards season and it would make $1 billion – that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see.”
