Post Register

Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his...
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed

DENVER (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs own the Denver Broncos — even when Patrick Mahomes throws three interceptions and a 27-0 lead turns into a nail-biter. Mahomes counterbalanced his mistakes with a trio of touchdown passes and the Chiefs (10-3) outlasted the Broncos 34-28 on Sunday. Russell Wilson left with a concussion early in the fourth quarter as Denver (3-10) lost to Kansas City for the 14th consecutive time.
DENVER, CO
Post Register

Cook, Vikings can't capitalize on Jefferson's record day

DETROIT (AP) — In the end, no amount of fireworks from Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson — and they set the air ablaze Sunday — could overcome perhaps the worst game of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook's six-year career. Cook was held to 23 yards on 15...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Post Register

Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Post Register

Herbert, short-handed defense lead Chargers past Fins 23-17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and a short-handed Chargers defense got the best of the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa as Los Angeles beat Miami 23-17 on Sunday night. The Chargers (7-6) moved into position for the final AFC playoff berth, ahead of...
ARIZONA STATE
Post Register

Seahawks without RBs Walker and Dallas versus Panthers

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without top two running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas after both were inactive for Sunday’s game against Carolina. Both Walker and Dallas suffered ankle injuries last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker seemed a longshot to play all week, while coach Pete Carroll said Dallas was pushing to get back from his sprained ankle. Neither participated in practice all week.
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Purdy outshines Brady in 1st start as 49ers beat Bucs 35-7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy's day started with a botched audible that led to a crushing hit and ended with an emotional hug with his family and congratulations from Tom Brady. In between came a stretch of nearly flawless play that made Purdy's first career start a...
Post Register

Hurts, Eagles secure playoff spot, thump rival Giants 48-22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday. Hurts threw for 217 yards and hit DaVonta Smith on a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Cowboys score late to avoid major upset, beat Texans 27-23

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott stood on his own goal line with a second chance, moments after throwing an interception that had given the hapless Houston Texans a great chance to finish off a shocker. The star Cowboys quarterback delivered, turning what had been quite the clunker against...
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Post Register

Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nailing down a playoff berth was first thing on the Philadelphia Eagles' wish list for the season. They want more and, with the league's best record and way they continue to blow out opponents, who's going to stop them?. Jalen Hurts threw for two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow did enough offensively, and the Bengals' defense stepped up to end the Browns' recent domination of the Battle of Ohio. Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

What do only Justin Herbert and HOFer Dan Marino have in common?

With the Chargers holding a slim 3-0 lead with 9:49 left in the first half, Herbert led a five-play, 43-yard scoring drive capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams to equal Marino's mark. Facing a second and eight from the Dolphins' 10-yard line, Herbert scrambled to his...
Post Register

Burakovsky helps Kraken beat Panthers 5-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night. Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored to help Seattle snap a three-game losing streak. Martin Jones finished with 23 saves as the Kraken improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers — including 2-0 in Florida.
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79

Basketball taught Paul Silas how to be patient. As a player, he waited 10 years before winning his first championship. As a coach, he waited 15 years for a second chance at running a team. As a father, he waited 20 years before seeing his son get a chance to lead a franchise.
Post Register

Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
NEW YORK STATE

