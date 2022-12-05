SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without top two running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas after both were inactive for Sunday’s game against Carolina. Both Walker and Dallas suffered ankle injuries last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker seemed a longshot to play all week, while coach Pete Carroll said Dallas was pushing to get back from his sprained ankle. Neither participated in practice all week.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO