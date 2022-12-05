ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon Ducks from Iowa

The Oregon Ducks have their first addition via the transfer portal this offseason. Jestin Jacobs, a former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. Jacobs played in just two games this season due to injury, recording six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. In 2021, he had 53 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers reward football coach Jonathan Smith with 6-year, $30.6 million contract

Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith became one of the Pac-12′s highest paid football coaches Sunday afternoon when the school announced a significant pay increase. Smith’s contract was fattened to $30.6 million over six years, an increase of $6.5 million from the previous deal. The reworked contract comes two weeks after the No. 14 Beavers finished a 9-3 regular season, their best in a decade.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals

The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

McKenzie River Crossings

Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
WALTERVILLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR 22 WARRANTS, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION

A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
ROSEBURG, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

Dam removal recommended

EUGENE: In a report sure to dominate the Eugene Water & Electric Board's December 6th meeting, the utility's general manager is calling for a move that would permanently discontinue electricity generation at the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. While both the Leaburg and Walterville projects are included in the current Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) operating license, Frank Lawson limited his comments to Leaburg and noted that if economic conditions change in the future, EWEB might reexamine that decision.
EUGENE, OR
