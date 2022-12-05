Read full article on original website
Former Alabama receiver Traeshon Holden transferring to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have another addition via the transfer portal and it’s at a position of need. Traeshon Holden, a former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. The 6-foot3, 214-pound Holden had 25 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns this season. In 2021,...
Bill Oram: With new contract in hand, what magic might Jonathan Smith perform next at Oregon State?
If you’re a wise guy, you’d say: “The ATM.”. But now that Oregon State has invested roughly another million dollars a year in their football coach through 2028, it’s time to ask just how far the campus legend can take this thing. He has already pulled...
Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon Ducks from Iowa
The Oregon Ducks have their first addition via the transfer portal this offseason. Jestin Jacobs, a former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. Jacobs played in just two games this season due to injury, recording six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. In 2021, he had 53 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
Oregon State Beavers reward football coach Jonathan Smith with 6-year, $30.6 million contract
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith became one of the Pac-12′s highest paid football coaches Sunday afternoon when the school announced a significant pay increase. Smith’s contract was fattened to $30.6 million over six years, an increase of $6.5 million from the previous deal. The reworked contract comes two weeks after the No. 14 Beavers finished a 9-3 regular season, their best in a decade.
Oregon State Beavers at Texas A&M Aggies score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (12/11/22)
For the fourth time in five years, Oregon State and Texas A&M play a non-conference men’s basketball game, as the Beavers and Aggies square off in College Station, Tex. at 3 p.m. Sunday. Texas A&M has won the past three games over OSU. The Beavers are coming off a...
Former Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars commits to transfer to Nevada
Another former Oregon Ducks player is headed to Nevada. Running back Sean Dollars, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to the Wolf Pack on Sunday. Dollars rushed 34 times for 188 yards and a touchdown, while recording 16 receptions for 143 yards this season as the Ducks’ No. 3 running back.
Rewinding Oregon women’s basketball’s 75-67 win over Oregon State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between No. 17 Oregon and Oregon State. The Ducks won 75-67. It’s the Pac-12 opener for both teams, which split last year’s series. Oregon (7-1) rallied thanks to a career-high 34 points and nine rebounds by Endyia...
Letter from the Editor: Sharp-eyed reader spots rivalry recap error
Readers rarely cease to amaze me. Each fall, before the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers’ rivalry matchup, The Oregonian/OregonLive publishes a game-by-game recap of the rivalry game, first played in 1894. As you might imagine, the article is dense with facts and stats. After we published the 2022...
Oregon women’s basketball preparing for clash of size, speed in earliest ever meeting with Oregon State
In the earliest meeting in the history of the women’s basketball series, No. 17 Oregon and Oregon State will meet this afternoon (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Matthew Knight Arena. The usual clash of styles between the Ducks and Beavers is underscored this season, as Oregon (6-1) is averaging...
Endyia Rogers scores 34, No. 17 Oregon Ducks beat Oregon State in women’s basketball
Endyia Rogers single-handedly carried the Oregon Ducks past the Oregon State Beavers. The fourth-year junior scored a career-high 34 points, tied a career-high with nine rebounds and added six assists to lead the No. 17 Ducks to a 75-67 win over the Beavers Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. Rogers,...
Oregon State mailbag: A Jonathan Smith beer, Dam Nation’s cut, 2023 expectations, J.T. Daniels 2.0?
Here we go with another edition of Oregon State mailbag, where readers ask questions or comment about Beavers athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel provides whatever is on his feeble mind. Which should they immediately rename after Jonathan Smith: the stadium, the airport, the high school, or all three?...
Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals
The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you?
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
Will Richardson records first triple-double for Oregon men’s basketball since 2002 in rout of Nevada
Will Richardson has accomplished a lot during his five-year Oregon career, and now the point guard has added recording the program’s fourth triple-double, the first in nearly 20 years, to his list of feats. Richardson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists to lead the Ducks...
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR 22 WARRANTS, CITED FOR DRUG POSSESSION
A Washington state man was jailed for 22 warrants and cited for drug possession by Roseburg Police Tuesday night. An RPD report said just after 10:30 p.m. 37-year old Joseph Alexander was contacted in a vehicle in the 800 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. He was allegedly found to have 20 failure to appear warrants for his arrest, between three different local police agencies. There were also 2 warrants for his arrest out of Washington state.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Dam removal recommended
EUGENE: In a report sure to dominate the Eugene Water & Electric Board's December 6th meeting, the utility's general manager is calling for a move that would permanently discontinue electricity generation at the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project. While both the Leaburg and Walterville projects are included in the current Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) operating license, Frank Lawson limited his comments to Leaburg and noted that if economic conditions change in the future, EWEB might reexamine that decision.
