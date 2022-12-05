Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a fatal truck accident that left one driver dead. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road in response to a single-truck accident. Officials say...
Burdette Park begins improving with county support
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several projects are underway to improve Burdette Park, says director Zach Wathen. Wathen said they are looking to beautify the park, but they are primarily concerned with safety and making the park Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. “I just started making a list of things that...
Skate park to break ground in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is about to get underway on a new skatepark in Evansville. The groundbreaking for the Sunset Skate Park in downtown Evansville is set for Monday at 10 a.m. The park will be on the riverfront within Evansville’s Promise Zone, next to Mikey’s Kingdom.
United Way of Southwestern Indiana announces grant recipients
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana announced its latest Pathway Grant recipients on Friday. Officials say it’s an investment of nearly $470,000 into programs that will improve school engagement for students. Recipients include the EVSC Foundation, where a program will help students who use English as...
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA launch crowdfunding campaign for USI bike park and trails
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority launched a crowdfunding campaign to help develop trails and bike parks for Evansville residents and USI students. The announcement comes as University of Southern Indiana officials approved the project with Trail Heads...
Gov. Beshear speaks in Dawson Springs on the 1-year anniversary of Dec. 10 tornado
Gov. Beshear speaks in Dawson Springs on the 1-year anniversary of Dec. 10 tornado
Evansville Basketball Academy set to close location on Jan. 15
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Basketball Academy will soon be closing its doors at its current location. EBA officials made the announcement on their Facebook page on Sunday. The location on Kotter Avenue in Evansville has served as the host for several basketball games, training sessions, small group classes...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville. 'That's the moment I knew they weren't asleep': Daughter remembers parents lost in tornado.
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Dubois County for drug possession Tuesday. According to Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they used a police K9 to do a sniff...
Downtown Evansville to host ‘Santa Stroll’ event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville is hosting a holiday event Friday to showcase its holiday spirit with a traveling event. Starting on Riverside Drive and Main Street, the public is invited to an event to walk or drive down the street to see Christmas lights and decorations called the “Santa Stroll,” presented by Riverside Capital Management Group.
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - A community in Daviess County is saying goodbye to Private First Class Robert Wright. He returned back to his hometown decades after he went missing during the Korea war. The city of Jasper is mourning the loss of a teacher and teenager. Indiana State Police say the two...
Evansville Association for the Blind hosts annual ‘Cookie Baking Day’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Association for the Blind hosted a holiday event Saturday. The organization held a “Cookie Baking Day” event for the visually impaired. This event took place at 500 North Second Avenue in Evansville. Executive Director Karla Horrell says all students were invited to...
Perry County officials reporting poor, no cell phone service in area
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some cell phone users are having trouble in Perry County this morning. According to the county’s EMA director, AT&T First Net went out Thursday morning and there’s still on an estimated time for repair. Officials say there could be no or poor cell...
One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday marked one year since an EF-4 tornado reached the Tri-State, killing 28 people in the area of Dawson Springs and Bremen. Survivors got together across western Kentucky on Saturday to remember those who didn’t make it out of the storm, and to remember the struggles of the past year.
Heidi Carter re-trial date set
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heidi Carter is now scheduled to go to trial February 13. Carter was found guilty of possession of a handgun without a permit, but the jury couldn’t make a decision on her other charges, including rape and confinement. Police say in October 2021, Carter met...
Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.
PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Perry County late Friday night. It happened on Old State Road 237 near the intersection of Scotch Pine Road. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about the incident at...
Spencer Co. Visitors Bureau to award $100k grant to tourism-related entities
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Visitors Bureau plans to award up to $100,000 to help enhance Spencer County tourism in 2023. According to a release, the grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County.
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A small, well-known Jasper family, dealing with tragedy. On Thursday, Indiana State Police say Julie Schnell and her youngest daughter Alayna died in a crash on State Road 64 in Dubois County. Julie, a teacher at Jasper High School, was loved by her students and...
