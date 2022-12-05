Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Two people hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital early Friday morning following a crash in southeast Portland. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle crash at Southeast 118th and Southeast Division Street. Police said a vehicle was eastbound on SE Division when the driver lost control and spun into a utility pole.
Person found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park in SE Portland
A person was found dead Friday in Powell Butte Nature Park, Portland police said. Police received a report about 3:15 p.m. Friday of a person found dead in the park. Homicide detectives responded to the park, at Southeast 162nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard, due to “suspicious circumstances.”. Powell Butte...
Couple found shot dead in Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were ‘joined at the hip,’ neighbor says
Flowers lined the doorstep of the home on Northeast Alameda Street Sunday where an elderly couple was found shot to death just one day earlier. Peter L. Reader Jr., 83, and Barbara Reader, 82, had lived in the home for almost 40 years, neighbors said. Officers responded to reports of...
‘They were sweet’: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home
A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Northeast Portland home Saturday morning, according to Portland police.
Readers respond: Drivers’ inattention can kill
Last month on a Sunday afternoon, a friend of mine woke up in an ambulance. He had been riding his bike in Northeast Portland when a driver ran a red light and hit him. By some miracle, my friend wasn’t killed; he was “only” hurt. Many other cyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users aren’t so fortunate.
Man arrested in Centennial neighborhood death, police say
A 36-year-old man was arrested by Portland police in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood on Friday. Portland police were called to a reported disturbance about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They found a victim with stab wounds who was declared dead at the scene. They have not released the name of the victim.
Gunfire exchange in downtown Portland leaves man injured; police searching for suspect
A man was found shot and injured in a downtown Portland parking lot early Saturday, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at 12:42 a.m. at Southwest Fifth Avenue and Ankeny Street. Upon arrival, they found the man wounded and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to live.
Man accused in attempted NW Portland home invasion arrested and released for assault days earlier
An 18-year-old man accused of smashing the glass pane to the front door of an Alphabet District home and then reaching through the broken window to try to unlock it had been released from jail three days earlier after allegedly clocking a woman from behind. Joseph Ibrahim is now being...
kptv.com
Wanted: Driver knocks over light pole in Woodburn, leaves scene
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a driver who knocked over a parking lot light pole and then left the scene in Woodburn on Tuesday, according to the Woodburn Police Department. At about 6 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a large flatbed trailer collided with the...
kptv.com
1 dead after N. Portland crash involving 3 cars, 1 semi
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a crash involving three cars and a semi-truck in the Sunderland neighborhood early Wednesday evening. Officers first responded to the crash at 4:56 p.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard just west of Northeast 33rd Drive. One occupant...
kptv.com
Body found in Powell Butte Nature Park under ‘suspicious circumstances’: PPB
PORTLAND Ore (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Friday afternoon in Powell Butte Nature Park, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers from the East Precinct responded to the area at 3:16 p.m. after receiving reports of a body found. The Portland Homicide...
kptv.com
Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek near Kelso, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An 83-year-old man was rescued Saturday morning from a creek at the bottom of a 25-foot slope, after spending the night in his car’s trunk in Cowlitz County. Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2 said the 83-year-old man drove off North Goble Creek Road...
Opinion: Portland’s ‘Jogger Rapist’ Richard Gillmore could soon be your neighbor. But the state won’t notify you.
Tudor was a victim of serial rapist Richard Gillmore when she was 17. She is now a rape survivor advocate who has helped secure changes in law in Oregon and Oklahoma. Richard Troy Gillmore, the man known as Portland’s “Jogger Rapist,” will walk out of prison on Friday after serving 36 years behind bars. Despite confessing to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 1980s, Gillmore will soon be able to live in a Portland neighborhood without nearby residents knowing his status. According to the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, Gillmore is merely a “low-level” sex offender, whose past does not merit notifying neighbors when he moves in.
kptv.com
Hwy 26 back open after serious head-on crash west of Banks
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 26 were closed Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the highway at milepost 31, about halfway between the Portland metro area to Seaside. According to...
Readers respond: Marking 10 years since Clackamas Town Center shooting
In 2012, I received a call that has become far too common in our country – an active shooter had fatally shot a loved one. It was a time of hopelessness and despair. But in the decade since the Clackamas Town Center shooting that injured multiple people and killed two – Cindy Yuille and my brother-in-law Steve Forsyth – we have made terrific progress in the fight against gun violence. However, as we recently saw in Colorado, Texas and every day around our nation, tremendous work still needs to be done.
Baby dies of gunshot wounds in Clark County murder-suicide
A 6-month-old baby died Friday of wounds inflicted when his father shot the infant boy and his mother before turning the gun on himself. David E. Stansbury Jr., of Vancouver, was declared dead at the scene, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife was reported in critical condition, officials said. The 6-month-old boy, whose name was not released, died Friday morning, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
kptv.com
Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.
A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large
Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
Woman dead, man in critical condition in what appears to be murder-suicide attempt in Clark County
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after what appears to be a murder-suicide attempt just outside Washougal, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers on Thursday afternoon responded to a home in the 30000 block of Southeast Sunset View Road after receiving a report of a gunshot. From outside the house, a Clark County Sheriff’s sergeant saw “a person down on the ground and a male slumped over sitting at the kitchen counter,” the sheriff’s office reported.
Do you recognize her? Authorities hope tattoos, sketch can help identify woman found dead in Portland
Authorities are hoping the public can help identify a woman who died Nov. 28 in Portland but whose name remains unknown. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office released several details about the woman on Friday. She was white, between 20 and 40 years old, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 139 pounds.
