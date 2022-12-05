ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Two people hospitalized after crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital early Friday morning following a crash in southeast Portland. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle crash at Southeast 118th and Southeast Division Street. Police said a vehicle was eastbound on SE Division when the driver lost control and spun into a utility pole.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Drivers’ inattention can kill

Last month on a Sunday afternoon, a friend of mine woke up in an ambulance. He had been riding his bike in Northeast Portland when a driver ran a red light and hit him. By some miracle, my friend wasn’t killed; he was “only” hurt. Many other cyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users aren’t so fortunate.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man arrested in Centennial neighborhood death, police say

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Portland police in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood on Friday. Portland police were called to a reported disturbance about 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. They found a victim with stab wounds who was declared dead at the scene. They have not released the name of the victim.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Wanted: Driver knocks over light pole in Woodburn, leaves scene

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a driver who knocked over a parking lot light pole and then left the scene in Woodburn on Tuesday, according to the Woodburn Police Department. At about 6 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a large flatbed trailer collided with the...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

1 dead after N. Portland crash involving 3 cars, 1 semi

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau says one person has died after a crash involving three cars and a semi-truck in the Sunderland neighborhood early Wednesday evening. Officers first responded to the crash at 4:56 p.m. on Northeast Columbia Boulevard just west of Northeast 33rd Drive. One occupant...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Portland’s ‘Jogger Rapist’ Richard Gillmore could soon be your neighbor. But the state won’t notify you.

Tudor was a victim of serial rapist Richard Gillmore when she was 17. She is now a rape survivor advocate who has helped secure changes in law in Oregon and Oklahoma. Richard Troy Gillmore, the man known as Portland’s “Jogger Rapist,” will walk out of prison on Friday after serving 36 years behind bars. Despite confessing to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 1980s, Gillmore will soon be able to live in a Portland neighborhood without nearby residents knowing his status. According to the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, Gillmore is merely a “low-level” sex offender, whose past does not merit notifying neighbors when he moves in.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hwy 26 back open after serious head-on crash west of Banks

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 26 were closed Friday morning due to a serious injury crash. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the highway at milepost 31, about halfway between the Portland metro area to Seaside. According to...
BANKS, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Marking 10 years since Clackamas Town Center shooting

In 2012, I received a call that has become far too common in our country – an active shooter had fatally shot a loved one. It was a time of hopelessness and despair. But in the decade since the Clackamas Town Center shooting that injured multiple people and killed two – Cindy Yuille and my brother-in-law Steve Forsyth – we have made terrific progress in the fight against gun violence. However, as we recently saw in Colorado, Texas and every day around our nation, tremendous work still needs to be done.
CLACKAMAS, OR
The Oregonian

Baby dies of gunshot wounds in Clark County murder-suicide

A 6-month-old baby died Friday of wounds inflicted when his father shot the infant boy and his mother before turning the gun on himself. David E. Stansbury Jr., of Vancouver, was declared dead at the scene, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. His wife was reported in critical condition, officials said. The 6-month-old boy, whose name was not released, died Friday morning, the sheriff’s office announced Friday.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Woman dies in head-on crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Salem on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., officers were called out to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Street Northeast and Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Police said an investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was westbound on State Street when it struck a Ford Fiesta head-on that was making a northbound turn onto Hawthorne Avenue.
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large

Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Woman dead, man in critical condition in what appears to be murder-suicide attempt in Clark County

A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after what appears to be a murder-suicide attempt just outside Washougal, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers on Thursday afternoon responded to a home in the 30000 block of Southeast Sunset View Road after receiving a report of a gunshot. From outside the house, a Clark County Sheriff’s sergeant saw “a person down on the ground and a male slumped over sitting at the kitchen counter,” the sheriff’s office reported.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

