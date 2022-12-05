Tudor was a victim of serial rapist Richard Gillmore when she was 17. She is now a rape survivor advocate who has helped secure changes in law in Oregon and Oklahoma. Richard Troy Gillmore, the man known as Portland’s “Jogger Rapist,” will walk out of prison on Friday after serving 36 years behind bars. Despite confessing to raping nine girls and women in the 1970s and 1980s, Gillmore will soon be able to live in a Portland neighborhood without nearby residents knowing his status. According to the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, Gillmore is merely a “low-level” sex offender, whose past does not merit notifying neighbors when he moves in.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO