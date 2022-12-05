NCAA Basketball: Binghamton at Maryland

Among all of the national media covering college basketball, few observers were as in-tune with the Maryland fanbases's shaky relationship with Mark Turgeon as Tate Frazier and Mark Titus, who host the popular college basketball podcast Titus and Tate. The two spent a while talking about the Terps and Kevin Willard's hot start on their episode Tuesday. (Note: it was published before Maryland took its first loss of the season at Wisconsin).

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO