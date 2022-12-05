NCAA Basketball: Binghamton at Maryland

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends even more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Smithsonian to Honor Celebs at Opening of American History Museum's new Culture WingRob ThompsonWashington, DC
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Related
247Sports
National analysts on Turgeon years, Kevin Willard's quickly reviving Maryland fans' East Coast brashness
Among all of the national media covering college basketball, few observers were as in-tune with the Maryland fanbases's shaky relationship with Mark Turgeon as Tate Frazier and Mark Titus, who host the popular college basketball podcast Titus and Tate. The two spent a while talking about the Terps and Kevin Willard's hot start on their episode Tuesday. (Note: it was published before Maryland took its first loss of the season at Wisconsin).
fox5dc.com
4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU
WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
247Sports
Kevin Willard, Jahmir Young explain what went wrong in Maryland's first loss
Maryland basketball entered Tuesday night as one of college basketball's best offensive teams, a high-efficiency group that had trailed for barely eight of the 320 minutes they'd played during their 8-0 start. But the 13th-ranked Terps were stifled for most of the night and led for less than four minutes in a 64-59 loss at Wisconsin.
Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts
The Wisconsin Badgers took on the Maryland Terrapins in college basketball on Tuesday night, but the action between the two teams was paused briefly after a hilarious moment involving the Milwaukee Bucks‘ mascot named “Bango”. The game took place at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI, and Bango took part in a special halftime show where he Read more... The post Mascot breaks rim with thunderous halftime dunk, CBB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wmucsports.net
Maryland basketball gains national recognition following ranked win over Illinois
Friday night saw No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball play in its first high-stakes matchup, hosting No. 16 Illinois for the first Big Ten matchup. A gutsy 71-66 victory, sealed by guard Jahmir Young’s clutch three-pointer, effectively put the rest of the conference on notice as Maryland improved to 8-0.
Damon Evans talks losing players to transfer portal
The Terps are heading to a bowl game for the second year in a row but that hasn’t stopped a handful of players from jumping in the transfer portal this past week. Damon Evans joined Vinny & Haynie on Thursday
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Maryland: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Wisconsin Badgers and the #13 Maryland Terrapins will face off at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Kohl Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. Things were close when Wisconsin and the Marquette Golden...
DMV high school football rankings (Dec. 6, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. St. John’s (8-4) – Last week: […]
mymcmedia.org
MoCo’s Most Famous Podcast: Quince Orchard Football Head Coach John Kelley
The Quince Orchard High School football team completed their second straight undefeated season last Thursday beating CH Flowers 32-7 in the Maryland 4A state championship game. It was the Cougars’ 28th consecutive win, second straight state title and third in the last five years. Quince Orchard head coach John...
Hilltop
A Saving Grace: Coach Ty’s Impact on the Women’s Basketball Program
Howard University was in search of a new head coach for the women’s basketball team in 2015. Tiesha “Ty” Grace, with an extensive resume within the sport, was considered for the role. Grace held coaching expertise at every level of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and a successful student-athlete career.
Bay Net
Patuxent Falls Short In State Championship, But Their Spirit Is Still Alive
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Patuxent High School Panthers (11-3) played a hard-fought game against the defending champs, the Dunbar Poets, in the 2A/1A State Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022. However, the team fell short, losing 22-13. Sophomore Quarterback Evan Blouir was able to get the team off...
SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings: No. 1 Sidwell Friends off to convincing start
The top-ranked high school girls basketball team in the country - Sidwell Friends (D.C.) - is off to a fast start. But so is everyone else. The top 10 teams in the SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings have combined to go 34-0 to begin the 2022-23 season. Read the full ...
WTOP
What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?
Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Coaches 4A All-County Football Team
In the images below you will see the Montgomery County 4A Coaches All-County Selections (as chosen by the 4A coaches in Montgomery County). Honorable mention defense, honorable mention offense, second team all-county defense, second team all-county offense, coaches of the year, first team all-county defense, first team all-county offense, offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year, and player of the year awards can be seen:
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
mocoshow.com
$50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo (Currently Unclaimed)
A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Old World Favorites Beer & Wine store located at 3854 International Drive in Silver Spring. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “Congratulations to our new $50,000 third-tier Powerball winner! While no one hit the jackpot in the Monday, Dec. 5...
popville.com
TJ Maxx closing in Friendship Heights
Thanks to Noah for sending: “Friendship Heights T.J. maxx closing Dec. 24th. Everything is 20% off this week!”
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
The Newport Plain Talk
Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.newportplaintalk.com
Comments / 0