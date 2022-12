If you’re looking for a holiday light display in the non-traditional sense, look no further than the Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden where they’ve brought back their popular “Lightscape” display with an expanded path. This wintery stroll through the gardens sets a festive mood with light displays created by various designers and artists. Here’s a look at some of the offerings available this year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO