Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Gifting toys to kids is a long-standing Christmas tradition and many of us have been privileged enough to experience that joy. A grandmother who was never gifted a doll in her life broke down in tears after her co-workers gifted her one. The video was shared on TikTok by user @​​ilianmejia06 or Lilian Mejia, where it went viral, garnering more than 2.8 million views. The video shows the woman getting emotional and crying as she unwraps her Christmas present at work. She had been gifted an American doll, making it the very first she owned. She announces to those around her that this was her very first doll. Her coworkers hug her as she breaks down in tears. One co-worker jokingly tells her, "Don't cry because you're going to be ugly."

