ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
pethelpful.com

Woman's Story of Taking in Surrendered Dog From Devasted Owner Brings Us to Tears

Sometimes, shelter dogs are put in horrible positions because of thoughtless or malicious people. There are also times when an owner does their very best to care for their buddy, but things just don't work out. It can be difficult to imagine being in that position, but that's precisely what @call_me_mrs_gallagher witnessed when she was approached by a young man named Lukas.
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
wegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista shares adorable dog pics to encourage animal lovers to adopt not shop

Who doesn’t love Dave Bautista? And who doesn’t love dogs? Well, what about Dave Bautista and his irresistible Pit Bull Terrier named Penny? The Guardians of the Galaxy star uploaded several images on Twitter of himself and Penny, whom he mentions was a shelter dog. On this, Dec. 5, we celebrate the annual #ShelteredPetDay, spreading awareness for all the sheltered rescue animals out there who don’t have homes and owners. A lot of wannabe pet parents consider adopting animals from shelters, but don’t always go through with that decision on account of shelter animals being branded as ‘hostile’ and ‘damaged’ — or some such adjective to suggest their aggression and danger.
Upworthy

Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life

Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
pethelpful.com

Rescue's Tender Care of 19-Year-Old Dying Cat Has Us So Moved

Our hearts go out to all the senior animals who are living in shelters. It’s so sad because most people who adopt want a younger animal to bring home. We hate to see these older animals not get all the love they deserve in their final days. But luckily, rescue shelters step in to show love if they don’t get adopted.
CUSTAR, OH
pethelpful.com

Precious 'Retirement Village' for Cats Makes Our Hearts So Happy

So many senior cats who are surrendered at a shelter end up waiting a very long time to find an adoptive family. They are usually passed over for younger cats or kittens. That's why the following video will fill your heart with so much joy. TikTok account @Scrbedfordshire runs a...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

This Mom Freaks OUT when She Hears, “Surprise, it’s TWINS!” [Video]

When Aunt Kelly decided to come to the gender-reveal ultrasound, Jill already knew it was going to be a fun time. Kelly was so excited that her sister was pregnant already that even walking in the room she was glowing. But wait until you see what happens when the technician...
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Estate Shares Heartbreaking Birthday Message for Her Late First Son, Jack Benny

Loretta Lynn always remembered Dec. 7 as a special day in her life. That’s the date in 1949 that she gave birth to her oldest boy, Jack Benny. But on Wednesday, it was the Loretta Lynn estate who posted the Jack Benny memory, acknowledging what would have been his 73rd birthday. The estate shared a photo of Jack. He’s handsome and wearing his military uniform. You know the photo made his mother so proud.
ILLINOIS STATE
pethelpful.com

Newborn Donkey Born in December Has the Most Fitting Name

TikTok user @thermalandoaks was all prepared for the holiday season. The barn is beautifully decorated with lights and wreaths. But no matter how prepared one might be before the holiday season, there's always some type of surprise. And well, this one really caught the family off-guard in the best way.
12tomatoes.com

Mom Blown Away When Young Girl Speaks Up At The Dinner Table

When this little girl expressed her appreciation for her mother, you can imagine how much this meant to her. As parents, we often feel like our children could not care less about the things or the sacrifices that are made. Children are more perceptive than we realize, though. They pay close attention and they certainly realize that we do a lot for them.
Upworthy

Grandma breaks down in tears after co-workers gift her the very first doll in her life

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Gifting toys to kids is a long-standing Christmas tradition and many of us have been privileged enough to experience that joy. A grandmother who was never gifted a doll in her life broke down in tears after her co-workers gifted her one. The video was shared on TikTok by user @​​ilianmejia06 or Lilian Mejia, where it went viral, garnering more than 2.8 million views. The video shows the woman getting emotional and crying as she unwraps her Christmas present at work. She had been gifted an American doll, making it the very first she owned. She announces to those around her that this was her very first doll. Her coworkers hug her as she breaks down in tears. One co-worker jokingly tells her, "Don't cry because you're going to be ugly."
New York Post

Tot mesmerized by subway singer’s rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’

What a wonderful moment. Heartwarming footage captures the now-viral moment an adorable 2-year-old stops in her tracks, mesmerized by a subway singer crooning the song “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. Medeea Plestiu was headed home through the UK’s Westminster Underground Station tunnel with her parents in tow, but came to a halt when she spotted an unidentified busker playing electric guitar and singing Armstrong’s 1967 classic. “She was absorbed by his music and how he was playing. She was mesmerized. It was a magical moment,” mom Nella Ionescu, 33, who lives in Harrow, northwest London, told SWNS. “Medeea had walked...
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy