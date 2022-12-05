Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Woman's Story of Taking in Surrendered Dog From Devasted Owner Brings Us to Tears
Sometimes, shelter dogs are put in horrible positions because of thoughtless or malicious people. There are also times when an owner does their very best to care for their buddy, but things just don't work out. It can be difficult to imagine being in that position, but that's precisely what @call_me_mrs_gallagher witnessed when she was approached by a young man named Lukas.
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Cat sneaking treats to dog will have you laughing out loud
Meet Piper and Finn, a cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and New Jersey street cat who are the ultimate partners in crime. The best of friends since they met two years ago, the inseparable duo love nothing more than scheming together and netizens around the world can't get enough of them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista shares adorable dog pics to encourage animal lovers to adopt not shop
Who doesn’t love Dave Bautista? And who doesn’t love dogs? Well, what about Dave Bautista and his irresistible Pit Bull Terrier named Penny? The Guardians of the Galaxy star uploaded several images on Twitter of himself and Penny, whom he mentions was a shelter dog. On this, Dec. 5, we celebrate the annual #ShelteredPetDay, spreading awareness for all the sheltered rescue animals out there who don’t have homes and owners. A lot of wannabe pet parents consider adopting animals from shelters, but don’t always go through with that decision on account of shelter animals being branded as ‘hostile’ and ‘damaged’ — or some such adjective to suggest their aggression and danger.
Upworthy
Twin sends out 'distress signal' from mother's womb to save her sister's life
Twins always share a special bond. They start their lives together from their mother's womb and are known to be each others' best friends till death. One can't bear to see the other in trouble and go to great lengths to protect them. Maybe that's why Poppy McBride sent out distress signals from the womb upon seeing her sister struggle, leading the doctors to deliver them early and save her life.
pethelpful.com
Rescue's Tender Care of 19-Year-Old Dying Cat Has Us So Moved
Our hearts go out to all the senior animals who are living in shelters. It’s so sad because most people who adopt want a younger animal to bring home. We hate to see these older animals not get all the love they deserve in their final days. But luckily, rescue shelters step in to show love if they don’t get adopted.
pethelpful.com
Precious 'Retirement Village' for Cats Makes Our Hearts So Happy
So many senior cats who are surrendered at a shelter end up waiting a very long time to find an adoptive family. They are usually passed over for younger cats or kittens. That's why the following video will fill your heart with so much joy. TikTok account @Scrbedfordshire runs a...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
This Mom Freaks OUT when She Hears, “Surprise, it’s TWINS!” [Video]
When Aunt Kelly decided to come to the gender-reveal ultrasound, Jill already knew it was going to be a fun time. Kelly was so excited that her sister was pregnant already that even walking in the room she was glowing. But wait until you see what happens when the technician...
Loretta Lynn’s Estate Shares Heartbreaking Birthday Message for Her Late First Son, Jack Benny
Loretta Lynn always remembered Dec. 7 as a special day in her life. That’s the date in 1949 that she gave birth to her oldest boy, Jack Benny. But on Wednesday, it was the Loretta Lynn estate who posted the Jack Benny memory, acknowledging what would have been his 73rd birthday. The estate shared a photo of Jack. He’s handsome and wearing his military uniform. You know the photo made his mother so proud.
pethelpful.com
Newborn Donkey Born in December Has the Most Fitting Name
TikTok user @thermalandoaks was all prepared for the holiday season. The barn is beautifully decorated with lights and wreaths. But no matter how prepared one might be before the holiday season, there's always some type of surprise. And well, this one really caught the family off-guard in the best way.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Blown Away When Young Girl Speaks Up At The Dinner Table
When this little girl expressed her appreciation for her mother, you can imagine how much this meant to her. As parents, we often feel like our children could not care less about the things or the sacrifices that are made. Children are more perceptive than we realize, though. They pay close attention and they certainly realize that we do a lot for them.
Four-Year-Old Tells Mom His Name Came From the Man Who Found Him "In Pieces"
Kids say the creepiest things...
Upworthy
Grandma breaks down in tears after co-workers gift her the very first doll in her life
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Gifting toys to kids is a long-standing Christmas tradition and many of us have been privileged enough to experience that joy. A grandmother who was never gifted a doll in her life broke down in tears after her co-workers gifted her one. The video was shared on TikTok by user @ilianmejia06 or Lilian Mejia, where it went viral, garnering more than 2.8 million views. The video shows the woman getting emotional and crying as she unwraps her Christmas present at work. She had been gifted an American doll, making it the very first she owned. She announces to those around her that this was her very first doll. Her coworkers hug her as she breaks down in tears. One co-worker jokingly tells her, "Don't cry because you're going to be ugly."
Tot mesmerized by subway singer’s rendition of ‘What a Wonderful World’
What a wonderful moment. Heartwarming footage captures the now-viral moment an adorable 2-year-old stops in her tracks, mesmerized by a subway singer crooning the song “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. Medeea Plestiu was headed home through the UK’s Westminster Underground Station tunnel with her parents in tow, but came to a halt when she spotted an unidentified busker playing electric guitar and singing Armstrong’s 1967 classic. “She was absorbed by his music and how he was playing. She was mesmerized. It was a magical moment,” mom Nella Ionescu, 33, who lives in Harrow, northwest London, told SWNS. “Medeea had walked...
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
'The Voice': Brayden Lape Puts His Own Spin on Kenny Chesney's 'Come Over'
This week's episode of The Voice saw the Top 13 contestants performing to move forward in the competition on Monday night (Nov. 21). Team Blake Shelton's Brayden Lape took the stage for another solid performance. This week, he opted to sing Kenny Chesney's 2012 song, "Come Over," which was co-written...
Luke Bryan and Son Bo Gave Katy Perry a ‘Country Education’ About Deer Pee
Luke Bryan is country music's ambassador on American Idol, and he takes his role very seriously, especially when it comes to the other judges. Recently he took it upon himself to educate Katy Perry on the finer points of deer hunting, specifically "doe pee." While chatting with Audacy's Rob and...
Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’
What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
CMT
CMT Video Premiere: Trace Adkins and Melissa Etheridge Team for "Love Walks Through the Rain"
Trace Adkins was thrilled when Melissa Etheridge joined him on his song "Love Walks Through the Rain" and even happier when she agreed to do the music video, which debuts today on CMT. "I'm honored," Adkins said. "To my knowledge, this is her debut in a country music video." Written...
