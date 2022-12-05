Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
northbaybiz.com
Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam
Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
Government Technology
More Bay Area Job Cuts on the Way for Tech
Tech companies are eyeing layoffs that will eliminate the jobs of hundreds of Bay Area workers, a new round of terminations poised to jolt the region’s employment sector. All told, tech companies have decided to chop 270 more Bay Area jobs, according to official notices that the firms sent to the state labor agency.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin goes to a higher COVID status thanks to the so-called ‘Thanksgiving Effect’
In what is being called the “Thanksgiving Effect,” the Bay Area saw an 80% increase in COVID-19 cases, causing medical experts to recommend the wearing of high-quality masks when indoors. The Marin County health office reported last week that the county remains a viral soup of flu, RSV,...
Government Technology
San Francisco Supervisors Pause Plan to Deploy Deadly Police Robots
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to halt a plan to allow police robots to use lethal force, following a backlash. The board voted unanimously to pause the plan for now, but sent the issue back to committee for discussion and may vote to allow it in limited cases in the future.
KTVU FOX 2
Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront
SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
luxury-houses.net
On Top of The World and Architecturally Unique, A Custom Home in Santa Rosa with Unbelievable Panoramic Views Asking for $4.95 Million
4940 Corrick Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4940 Corrick Road, Santa Rosa, California is an architecturally unique home set high above the mountains with far reaching views across Sonoma County, features include a grand living room, dining room, music room, gourmet kitchen, family room/library, and more. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4940 Corrick Road, please contact Mary Anne Veldkamp (Phone: 707-481-2672) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra. The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
sfrichmondreview.com
Major Plans Being Developed for Redesigning Lake Merced Blvd.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is in the final stages of putting together a plan to make Lake Merced Boulevard safer, but at the expense of 190 parking spaces. The Lake Merced Quick-Build Project proposes “roadway reallocation” on segments of Lake Merced Boulevard, from Skyline Boulevard to John...
6 Bay Area restaurants earn Michelin stars in 2022, 10 drop off guide
California is the only American state that has its own Michelin Guide, and the full list of new Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants has now been released. Find out which ones got on - and fell off the 2022 list.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it
Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
SFist
Disgraced Belcampo Meat Co. Reportedly Under USDA Investigation for Horribly Unsanitary Conditions
Did you ever have that “sustainable” high-end meat from Belcampo Meat Company? Well, some bits of it were found on the bathroom floor covered with ants at their meat-processing plant, according to new documents that have come to light from a USDA investigation. I admit I’m one of...
This Man Is Asking San Francisco Locals How Much Their Rent Is & It's Lower Than Many Expected
A content creator is taking to the streets of San Francisco, CA to learn just how much locals are paying in monthly rent, and some of the numbers he’s getting are certainly lower than many of his social media followers — and commenters — expected. A study...
sfstandard.com
This Scenic San Francisco Train Will Take You to a Winter Wonderland
A blustery San Francisco winter won’t bring you snow-covered landscapes, but you can take a train to see it. The California Zephyr, a storied Amtrak train line connecting the Bay Area to Chicago, is well known for its stunning scenic views along the way back east. In the winter...
Housing prices drop across the Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
sfstandard.com
Bay Area People Lost $6.8M to Scammers This Year Already as ‘Pig Butchering’ Rises
Bay Area residents have lost over $6.8 million from January to October through scams, according to FBI data seen by The Standard—as a new scam known as “pig butchering” rises on social media. As gift-shopping surges this holiday season, unfortunately so do online scams, warns the FBI.
Bay Area restaurants incentivize shots, try to adapt as COVID-19 and flu cases rise
SAN JOSE – With cases of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses on the rise, Bay Area restaurants are once again grappling with staffing shortages and coming up with creative ways to encourage workers to get their booster shots."I think that just about every flu season, something comes through a restaurant or it comes through a place of business and it just gets a lot of people," says Nick Sepulvado, General Manager of Jack Holder's Restaurant in San Jose.Sepulvado said the flu or some other virus spread through his kitchen and wait staff like a wildfire a few weeks before Thanksgiving....
Timeline: 1st Bay Area storm arrives ahead of atmospheric river this weekend
The first of two storms coming our way arrives Thursday, before a stronger one with an atmospheric river this weekend. Here's what to expect.
Chick-fil-A grand opening in East Bay expected to impact traffic: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
Comments / 0