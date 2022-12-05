ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

KRON4 News

Bay Area financial tech company Plaid announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest sign of headwinds for the technology and financial-tech sectors in particular, San Francisco-based Plaid Inc. has laid off 260 staffers, according to a memo sent to staffers by CEO Zach Perret. The cuts impact about 20% of the staff of the company that connects financial accounts to apps. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybiz.com

Train Kept a-Rollin’: SMART Goes Full Steam

Since SMART’s 2017 launch, a string of unforeseen disasters disrupted service, but rail agency officials are hoping to put the train—and its ridership numbers—back on track. Curious passengers packed SMART’s new railcars for free preview rides in the summer of 2017. The soft launch was just weeks...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

More Bay Area Job Cuts on the Way for Tech

Tech companies are eyeing layoffs that will eliminate the jobs of hundreds of Bay Area workers, a new round of terminations poised to jolt the region’s employment sector. All told, tech companies have decided to chop 270 more Bay Area jobs, according to official notices that the firms sent to the state labor agency.
Government Technology

San Francisco Supervisors Pause Plan to Deploy Deadly Police Robots

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to halt a plan to allow police robots to use lethal force, following a backlash. The board voted unanimously to pause the plan for now, but sent the issue back to committee for discussion and may vote to allow it in limited cases in the future.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Floating pool proposed to remake San Francisco waterfront

SAN FRANCISCO - A gigantic swimming pool proposed for the San Francisco Bay has many eager to take a dip. The state-of-the-art pool would sit along the waterfront at piers 30-32, about halfway between the Ferry Building and Oracle Park. If approved, it would rival landmark pools around the world,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
sfrichmondreview.com

Major Plans Being Developed for Redesigning Lake Merced Blvd.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is in the final stages of putting together a plan to make Lake Merced Boulevard safer, but at the expense of 190 parking spaces. The Lake Merced Quick-Build Project proposes “roadway reallocation” on segments of Lake Merced Boulevard, from Skyline Boulevard to John...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it

Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Housing prices drop across the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area restaurants incentivize shots, try to adapt as COVID-19 and flu cases rise

SAN JOSE – With cases of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses on the rise, Bay Area restaurants are once again grappling with staffing shortages and coming up with creative ways to encourage workers to get their booster shots."I think that just about every flu season, something comes through a restaurant or it comes through a place of business and it just gets a lot of people," says Nick Sepulvado, General Manager of Jack Holder's Restaurant in San Jose.Sepulvado said the flu or some other virus spread through his kitchen and wait staff like a wildfire a few weeks before Thanksgiving....
SAN JOSE, CA

