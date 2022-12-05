SAN JOSE – With cases of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses on the rise, Bay Area restaurants are once again grappling with staffing shortages and coming up with creative ways to encourage workers to get their booster shots."I think that just about every flu season, something comes through a restaurant or it comes through a place of business and it just gets a lot of people," says Nick Sepulvado, General Manager of Jack Holder's Restaurant in San Jose.Sepulvado said the flu or some other virus spread through his kitchen and wait staff like a wildfire a few weeks before Thanksgiving....

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO