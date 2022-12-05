Read full article on original website
NYPD: 16-year-old linked to Brooklyn train station strangulation in custody
Police have arrested a suspect linked to a strangulation that took place in Brooklyn Sunday.
Man found dead in Manhattan subway station with torso cuts: NYPD
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities. The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. […]
NYPD: Gunman connected to 3 shootings, 2 fatal, across NYC in custody
Police say the man connected to killing two people and injuring a 96-year-old in a total of three shootings across New York City is under police custody.
NYPD: Shooting injures 4 people in West Farms section of the Bronx
The NYPD is actively investigating a shooting incident that took place in the West Farms section of the Bronx on Tuesday night.
Five teens charged in wild scene at Bayonne fast-food restaurant
Five Bayonne teens were charged Tuesday in a chaotic incident at a fast-food restaurant after one of them threatened to kill an employee there, authorities said. Bayonne police responded to the McDonald’s at 25th and Broadway on the report of a 15-year-old boy threatening a female worker, Capt. Eric Amato said. As officers detained the boy, a 16-year-old girl obstructed the investigation and approximately 20 others surrounded the officers and began shouting obscenities at them, Amato said.
14 suspected gang members, associates face charges in Newburgh
The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York says several of the accused are charged with attempted murder and assault of a rival gang member.
Suspect wanted for stealing $122,000 compact truck loader in Lindenhurst
The incident happened on Nov. 4 just before 5 p.m.
Driver critically injured in crash in Richmondtown on Staten Island
The driver was impaled by a fence and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide
A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday. Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
Police: Uniondale man charged with burglary, menacing for breaking into Westbury building
Police say Elidieu Cadet, 38, walked up the side of a building under construction on Post Avenue and broke a window to get inside.
Elmont man sentenced to 25 years for 2019 Hempstead shooting
Earlier this year, 26-year-old Floyd McNeil was convicted following a jury trial for multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault.
Man fatally stabbed after verbal dispute in Midtown Manhattan
It happened in front of a parking garage on West 42nd Street, about half a block from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof
NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect sought after man slashed in the throat in Farmingville road rage incident
Police say both vehicles exited the LIE at Exit 63 and stopped for a traffic light at Express Drive North at North Ocean Avenue.
Police: Jersey City hit-and-run victim in critical condition
Authorities say on Wednesday, a driver at the corner of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue hit the victim and then drove off.
Ramapo police seek tips in fatal shooting case of 19-year-old Nanuet resident
Three years ago to this day, authorities say Nanuet resident Nicholas Jasiel was shot and killed during a confrontation on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest around 9 p.m.
Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Purse In Westchester County
Police have charged a suspect with stealing a woman's purse while she was walking on the street in Westchester County.On Friday, Dec. 2, around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery in Mamaroneck at the 100 block of Mamaroneck Avenue after a witness reported that a man had stolen a purse from th…
longisland.com
Two Suspects Arrested After Attempting Million Dollar Heist on Victim's Long Island, NYC Residences
Police report that two individuals have been arrested in connection with a million-dollar heist on the Long Island and New York City residences of their purported victim. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Tuesday that Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan, 49, and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut, 57, are accused of breaking into their wealthy victim's home in Sag Harbor on September 25 and making off with “well over a million dollars in proceeds."
Montclair homeowner who had luxury cars stolen says he believes he was targeted
A Montclair homeowner who had thieves steal two of his luxury cars says that he believes he was targeted.
NYPD officers arrest 11 alleged gang members during Brooklyn bust
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers busted 11 alleged gang members while executing a search warrant in Brooklyn on Saturday evening, police said. Officers also recovered four guns, nine magazines and body armor, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The warrant was executed on East 29th Street near Farragut Road around 5:40 p.m., police said. […]
