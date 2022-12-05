CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Lucky number 11; it's the number of wins the uva women's basketball team has on the season now and also is the number of players on the team that has already hit double digits this season, meaning everyone on the roster has hit double figures. It's not just a sign of the 'Hoos talent but also their depth.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO