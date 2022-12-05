Read full article on original website
Cabrillo College name change: The life and death of a good idea
Splitting the baby down the middle is often the worst outcome of any contentious debate like the Cabrillo College name-change discourse. But in this case, might "Cabrilla" be the answer.? The change is as minimalist as you can get, a single syllable, a single utterance. It's a great idea. And it'll never happen.
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
Light snowfall was visible at some of the Bay Area's highest elevations, while more rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the region.
What happens to the homeless cleared from San Jose’s largest camp?
The encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!
Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
Nearly 16,500 without power on Central Coast due to power outages
Central, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that nearly 16,500 people are without power due to outages on the Central Coast. A reported 6,439 customers are without power in Monterey County, and 10,052 people are without power in Santa Cruz County, reports PG&E. 4,445 people are without power in Pacific Grove, and the Aptos Hills to Larkin The post Nearly 16,500 without power on Central Coast due to power outages appeared first on KION546.
4 California Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Over 10,000 without power after storm pummels Bay Area
Over 10,000 homes were left without power following Saturday's heavy rainfall.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
Cypress Lawn Arboretum is a tribute to San Francisco’s beloved Monterey cypress
"The tree literally gave roots and ground to the establishment of the city."
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
SFGate
Waffle Company Eggo Fined $85,000 For 2021 Toxic Gas Release
SAN JOSE (BCN) Waffle-maker company Eggo has been fined $85,000 after being convicted of releasing a toxic ammonia from its waffle factory in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Eggo was criminally charged with negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report the release,...
VIDEO: Bay Area kayaker has dangerously close encounter with great white shark
"I just see him come out of nowhere," A San Jose man who was out fishing with his friend in kayaks had several scary encounters with a great white shark.
Over 6,000 without power in Monterey County due to power outage
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that over 6,000 people are without power due to outages in Monterey County. 4,445 people are without power in Pacific Grove. PG&E says the cause is likely to be the weather. Outages were reported as early as 10:16 a.m. PG&E has not given a time for when power will The post Over 6,000 without power in Monterey County due to power outage appeared first on KION546.
‘Disturbing’ intrusions rock Bay Area school
One man reportedly tried to kiss a female student.
Ars Technica
Trashed lithium-ion batteries caused three garbage truck fires in California
A firm that handles returned Amazon electronics has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after lithium-ion batteries it threw away caused at least three different garbage truck fires. iDiskk, LLC, based in San Jose, California, agreed to a settlement with the district attorney of Santa Clara County in late November over civil charges regarding improper waste disposal, as noted by E-Scrap News. The company, according to the district attorney's office, "dismantles, recycles, and disposes of consumer computer electronics that are returned through Amazon, some of which contain lithium-ion batteries."
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy snow expected in Northern California, possible power outages for Bay Area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather. The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow. The CHP advises drivers...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. The National Weather Service in San Francisco has extended the. * Flash Flood Warning for... The Dolan burn area in... Southwestern Monterey County in central California... * Until 715 PM PST. * At 459 PM PST,...
Masks will now be required at these places in Alameda Co. due to rising COVID levels
Health officials say that Alameda County has moved up to the CDC's "medium" COVID-19 Community Level, and now more high-risk settings will require masks.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
