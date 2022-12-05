ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

SFGate

Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!

Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Nearly 16,500 without power on Central Coast due to power outages

Central, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that nearly 16,500 people are without power due to outages on the Central Coast. A reported 6,439 customers are without power in Monterey County, and 10,052 people are without power in Santa Cruz County, reports PG&E. 4,445 people are without power in Pacific Grove, and the Aptos Hills to Larkin The post Nearly 16,500 without power on Central Coast due to power outages appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures

A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Waffle Company Eggo Fined $85,000 For 2021 Toxic Gas Release

SAN JOSE (BCN) Waffle-maker company Eggo has been fined $85,000 after being convicted of releasing a toxic ammonia from its waffle factory in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Eggo was criminally charged with negligently discharging an air contaminant, failing to immediately report the release,...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,000 without power in Monterey County due to power outage

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that over 6,000 people are without power due to outages in Monterey County. 4,445 people are without power in Pacific Grove. PG&E says the cause is likely to be the weather. Outages were reported as early as 10:16 a.m. PG&E has not given a time for when power will The post Over 6,000 without power in Monterey County due to power outage appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Ars Technica

Trashed lithium-ion batteries caused three garbage truck fires in California

A firm that handles returned Amazon electronics has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after lithium-ion batteries it threw away caused at least three different garbage truck fires. iDiskk, LLC, based in San Jose, California, agreed to a settlement with the district attorney of Santa Clara County in late November over civil charges regarding improper waste disposal, as noted by E-Scrap News. The company, according to the district attorney's office, "dismantles, recycles, and disposes of consumer computer electronics that are returned through Amazon, some of which contain lithium-ion batteries."
CAMPBELL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. The National Weather Service in San Francisco has extended the. * Flash Flood Warning for... The Dolan burn area in... Southwestern Monterey County in central California... * Until 715 PM PST. * At 459 PM PST,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
